Recyclable irrigation system trialled by water-conscious farmers

A recyclable "drip tape" irrigation system is being put to the test by Norfolk potato growers who are seeking new solutions to water resource pressures.

Richard and Will Overton at HA Overton and Sons on Laurels Farm in Catfield, near Great Yarmouth, were among the first to trial the innovative thin pipe which delivers water directly into planted rows, and can be recycled at the end of the season.

The farm used 12 acres last season and is increasing to 30 acres for 2022.

The availability of water is a long-running concern in the area, particularly following the Environment Agency's review of farming water abstraction licences in the Ant Valley in a bid to protect rare wildlife habitats.

Richard Overton said: “We saw a need to replace the ageing irrigation reels and saw drip irrigation as an opportunity to reduce the labour requirement and lower the water and energy usage ahead of the restrictions on licencing in this area.

"The trials have gone well and we are looking for a significant reduction in both the water and energy required to produce our pre-pack quality potatoes.”

The Streamline X Re-Gen system was supplied by irrigation specialist Howseman Agriculture, with its sister company DripUK.

Managing director Andrew Howseman said: “One of our tape suppliers, Netafim, has developed a product that can use polymer extracted from drip tape. We have worked with Netafim to develop a tape retrieval system that removes the drip tape from the field so that it can recycled.

“We will supply 800 rolls of drip tape this year, sufficient for 200 hectares, which previously would have gone to landfill. The recycling route removes the problem for the grower and they have a certificate to show conformance to an assured produce scheme.”

Mr Howseman said growers of both pre-pack and processing potatoes will benefit, adding: “We can install the system almost immediately after planting. This gives growers the crop insurance they need to ensure soil moisture levels are exactly where they need to be at tuber initiation.”

The system will be one of the new farm science and technology exhibits being demonstrated at the Innovation Hub at the Royal Norfolk Show on June 29-30.

The hub is hosted by Agri-TechE in partnership with the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) and sponsored by the British Beet Research Organisation (BBRO).

Drip tape irrigation trial on potato fields at Overton Farms - Credit: Andrew Howseman



