Record number of women have set-up new firms in the East of England

Record number of women are setting up businesses in the East of England - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A record number of women are starting new firms in the East of England but more support is needed to help female entrepreneurs, the Rose Review Progress Report 2022 found.

The report revealed that 11,553 firms were established by women in the East of England, which is more than double the figure for 2018.

The Rose Review's first report in 2019 highlighted that if women started and scaled new businesses at the same rate as men, up to £250bn of new value could be added to the UK economy.

The latest report shows that progress is being made but outlined some of the challenges female entrepreneurs face and the extra support needed to help them succeed.

Women have particularly been impacted by the pandemic, with the report finding that female business owners spent twice as long on caring responsibilities during the pandemic as their male counterparts, and that their companies have been less likely to recover.

The report is calling for a range of measures to be introduced to boost support for female entrepreneurs including the launch of a nationwide Women Backing Women campaign to provide access to early-stage investment, and expanding networking and mentoring opportunities.

Alison Rose, CEO of the NatWest Group and author of the Rose Review, said that they have seen real progress since 2019.

She said: "Getting more funding to female entrepreneurs and unlocking their untapped potential continues to be a priority across our industry.

"But women still don’t receive all the support they need and the pandemic risks holding back progress, so we must go further to achieve the goals of the Rose Review.

“Data shows that more women than ever are starting new businesses and we must harness this potential. That means more financial institutions committing to delivering change and funding.

"We also need more direct support for businesses across the UK and we must propose fresh, imaginative solutions to the challenges posed by women’s caring responsibilities.”

Small Business Minister Paul Scully MP, added: “This report shows women are shattering the entrepreneurial glass ceiling, which is a huge step forward in ensuring our economy and society is making best use of all our talents."