B&M and Baylis & Harding recalling products due to safety concerns
- Credit: Archant
Hair detangling spray and an electric bike are among the items that retailers have recalled due to safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Electric bike manufacture UBCO has recalled a range of its electric utility bikes due to a fault causing the risk of a crash.
It was found that the 'annulus' gear component in the wheel hub may loosen during operation and cause the affected bike wheel to seize, causing a crash.
Product Details
UBCO 2x2 WRK Off-Road Utility Motorbike
Customer have been warned against eating pickled mussels sold at B&M stores under the name Parson's Pickles because some jars have been found to contain glass fragments.
Most Read
- 1 Model village gifted £1m Banksy artwork sold to new owners
- 2 'Loving sister' found dead in flat following cervical cancer diagnosis
- 3 Two north Norfolk hotels named among most stunning coastal stays
- 4 'It's a nightmare' - Pubs and restaurants face staff recruitment crisis
- 5 City Chinese takeaway gets zero-star food hygiene rating
- 6 'You name it, we've moved it' - van hire firm shuts after 50 years
- 7 Nine of the best family-friendly pubs in Norfolk
- 8 Neighbours' sadness after house hit with second fire in a month
- 9 Part of A47 closed after crash in west Norfolk
- 10 7 quirky places to stay in Norfolk
Parson's Pickles has recalled the affected product, dated best before November 2024, and has said people can return it back to B&M stores for a full refund.
Product details:
Parson's Pickles Pickled Mussels
Pack size: 155 g
Batch code: batch 38V
Lot number: 327
Best-before-end date: Nov 2024
Luxury beauty brand Baylis and Harding has urged customers to return its range of 'Goodness Kids' detangling hair spray after it was found it could cause bacterial infections.
A bacterial organism called 'pluralibacter gergoviae' was found to be present after tests.
It could be harmful to small children and those with existing health complications such as weakened immune systems.
People can return the spray to Baylis and Harding stores for a refund.
Product details:
Goodness Kids Detangler, batch number 1319A