Lack of suitable abattoirs is holding back rare-breed farms

Published: 4:11 PM August 26, 2021

Dameon Layt, from Brundall, is the chairman of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust's East Anglia Support Group - Credit: Dameon Layt

Farmers selling premium products from rare and native livestock breeds believe a lack of suitable abattoirs is limiting their opportunities for business growth.

This was one of the findings from a survey undertaken by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) to examine commercial trends within the sector.

Of the livestock producers responding to the survey, 49pc said they sell their rare or native breed products for a higher price than continental alternatives, while 43pc said they sell it for the same price and 8pc said they sell it for a lower price.

And, of those who have kept both native and continental breeds, 71pc thought the overall input costs such as feed, land, housing and veterinary bills were lower for native breeds than with continental breeds.

However, 42pc of respondents warned that "lack of suitable abattoir" is one of their top three greatest barriers to growing their rare breed business.

In East Anglia, the RBST said there is very limited availability of suitable abattoir provision, particularly in Suffolk.

Dameon Layt, chairman of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s East Anglia Support Group, said: “The survey results show a thriving and dynamic native breeds sector with strong levels of investment and exciting opportunities for future growth.

"The opportunity to sell meat for a premium coupled with lower input costs creates an attractive opportunity for commercial success with rare and native livestock breeds, which is so important for these breeds’ survival long into the future.

“The results also show the breadth of opportunity for those keeping native breeds of livestock and equines, with commercial activity deriving from native breed meat, wool, breeding stock and dairy but also conservation grazing, hides and horns, and more.

“But the results also show very clearly the need for urgent action on another key barrier for rare breed businesses looking to grow – access to suitable abattoirs.

"RBST is campaigning for government to commit to the support and collaboration which will help reverse the decline of the local abattoir network."