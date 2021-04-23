Rare native livestock are not 'field ornaments', farmers told

Published: 11:30 AM April 23, 2021 Updated: 12:04 PM April 23, 2021

The benefits of rare breed livestock like Norfolk Horn sheep were discussed at an online meeting hosted by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) - Credit: Chris Hill

Rare breed native livestock can provide premium products and profitable incomes in an evolving economic landscape, Norfolk farmers were told.

Christopher Price, chief executive of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), was the guests speaker at an online event hosted by the the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

He outlined the work of the trust and the regional importance of breeds including the Norfolk Horn sheep, whose plight was one of the reasons for the formation of the RBST in 1973.

And with consumers increasingly influenced by environmental, animal welfare and food standards, he said rare native livestock could provide premium products with a lower environmental footprint than their larger commercial counterparts - so they should be viewed as useful and profitable parts of the landscape, and not "field ornaments".

"We should not be keeping livestock just because of their historical connotations," he said. "We should be keeping them for what they are bred for, and that is because they are useful.

Christopher Price, chief executive of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), spoke at an online event hosted by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association - Credit: Archant

"That's particularly significant now because agriculture is changing. BPS (the Basic Payment Scheme system of EU subsidies) is being phased out and going forward farmers will no longer be paid based on the amount of land they occupy, but on the basis of the so-called public goods they deliver.

"There are two big implications. Because BPS is going, farmers are no longer going to be able to pay for expensive inputs and secondly it is going to be difficult for farmers to compete in global commodity markets, because those markets are underpinned by subsidy in one way or another.

"I suggest we need to step back and start looking at things from first principles. That means recognising that livestock were bred to meet human needs. They provide us with particular benefits in particular locations.

"The main provisions are food and clothing and if you are running a business that is focused on that sort of production you will want to keep your costs down and native livestock can help with this, because if they are kept in the right place at the right density they can thrive without expensive feeds and vet bills.

"This increases profitability compared to the higher inputs that are generally associated with keeping larger continental breeds.

"Moreover, many of our native breeds are generally associated with a specific location, so with some savvy marketing you can build on that local connection, making it part of the brand.

"Because consumer choices are increasingly being influenced by environmental and welfare concerns we can highlight those because these are all features that are particularly associated with native breeds."

Mr Price called on the government to help the sector by encouraging the creation of a "comprehensive network of abattoirs" able to deal with small numbers of non-standard native animals, and to introduce "more honest" food labelling to recognise premium rare-breed products based on pedigree records and herd books.