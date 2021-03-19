Published: 5:12 PM March 19, 2021

Anne Pegg at Keys auction in Aylsham with the rare first edition of Winnie the Pooh by AA Milne, which went under the hammer. - Credit: Archant

A rare copy of the famous AA Milne children's story went under the auction online in Norfolk for more than twice its guide price.

The book, which attracted interest from across the globe, sold by Keys in Aylsham's online auction for £580, exceeding its guide price of £200-£250.

The Winnie the Pooh novel which sold at auction. - Credit: Archant

It went to a private collector making a phone bid, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The hardback book with gilt titles was published in 1926, costing just 7s 6d and said to be "in stunning condition."

It was said to be almost as if it had never been picked up and read, despite being nearly 100 years old.

Andrew Lyndsay-Bullock, head of books at Keys, said: “You would normally expect to see the gilt on the outside rubbed off, fingerprints from where children had enjoyed the book over the years."

You may also want to watch:

Other highlights included a collection of pantomime programmes from London's Drury Lane theatre which fetched £310 over a guide of just £40-£60.







