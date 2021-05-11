'Special' rare foal could help save her endangered breed

Video

Published: 3:36 PM May 11, 2021

Tommyshop Astra, the Suffolk Punch filly foal, pictured with her mother Whatton Jasmine and grooms Claire Bartram and Kate Mitchell at Tommyshop Farm in Terrington St Clement - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A rare and precious Suffolk Punch foal has beaten the odds to survive her dramatic birth - and could now help save her critically-endangered breed.

Tommyshop Astra spent 10 days in intensive care at a specialist equine hospital after she was born on April 22.

But now this priceless new arrival is back home at Tommyshop Farm in Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn - only the sixth filly foal born this year to boost the breeding prospects of the Suffolk Punch, the most endangered heavy horse breed.

When her eight-year-old mother Whatton Jasmine went into labour it soon became clear the foal would not be born without plenty of help.

Head groom Claire Bartram said: "The foal was well and truly stuck and a massive effort was required to get this special baby on the ground alive.

Tommyshop Astra, the Suffolk Punch filly foal, pictured with her mother Whatton Jasmine at Tommyshop Farm in Terrington St Clement - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The relief was incredible to finally see this foal move for the first time. We instantly realised how important this foal was as she was a very much-needed girl, with only 19 Suffolk foals born so far this year and only five of those being females."

But despite that initial relief, the newborn was not out of the woods yet.

"She couldn't quite get herself to her feet and although could suckle she couldn't latch onto her mum's teats," said Miss Bartram.

"Jasmine, a first-time mum, was a complete superstar enabling me to milk her hourly to bottle-feed the foal, but within 24 hours we recognised she needed medical assistance, more than could be given at the farm."

Jasmine and Astra were taken to the intensive care unit at Newmarket Equine Hospital, where they were given "first class care" for 10 days.

Tommyshop Astra, the Suffolk Punch filly foal at Tommyshop Farm in Terrington St Clement - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Miss Bartram said the two horses are now back home thanks to a team effort which also included owner Jackie Taylor and vet Diana Verhulst from Anchorage Barn Equine Clinic in East Rudham, who oversaw the foal's delivery.

"It is a fantastic feeling to get them back where they belong and to be part of their future," she said.

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) has listed the Suffolk Punch in the most severe Critically Endangered category in its 2021 watchlist. Although traditionally a plough horse, it has shown its versatility in recent years, learning new skills including driving, dressage and showing.

Tommyshop Astra, the Suffolk Punch filly foal, pictured with groom Kate MItchell - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tommyshop Astra, the Suffolk Punch filly foal, pictured with her mother Whatton Jasmine at Tommyshop Farm in Terrington St Clement - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tommyshop Astra, the Suffolk Punch filly foal, pictured with groom Kate Mitchell at Tommyshop Farm in Terrington St Clement - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tommyshop Astra, the Suffolk Punch filly foal, at Tommyshop Farm in Terrington St Clement - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tommyshop Astra, the Suffolk Punch filly foal at Tommyshop Farm in Terrington St Clement - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Whatton Jasmine, the eight-year-old Suffolk Punch horse who gave birth to a 'special' filly foal at Tommyshop Farm in Terrington St Clement - Credit: Sonya Duncan



