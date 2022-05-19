News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

'It's just not viable anymore' - Pub near Great Yarmouth closes

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:18 AM May 19, 2022
Rampant Horse in Freethorpe.Paul and Tracey Crisp.Pub of the Week.Picture: James Bass

The Rampant Horse in Freethorpe has closed. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

A pub at the heart of a village near Great Yarmouth has closed after its owner said running it was no longer financially viable.

The Rampant Horse in Freethorpe closed its doors for the last time in late-March after its owner said rising costs had made the pub too expensive to run.

Owner Geoff Stanford is now pondering changing the premises into a supermarket.

He said: "I've had to make the decision to close it as it just wasn't making any money.

"I bought it a while back, but I can't see it reopening as a pub, because it's just not financially viable.

"Price increases have made it impossible to run, everything is going up, heat, energy, resources, everything.

"I'm thinking of turning it into a supermarket at some point as that's what's happened to quite a few pubs recently."

Prior to Mr Stanford's ownership, the pub was ran by Tracey and Paul Crisp, who echoed his comments when leaving the pub in 2020 saying running the drinking spot was "just too tough".


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

The Stody Classic Vehicle Day returns to Stody Lodge Gardens this weekend. 

Classic vehicle day coming to stunning gardens this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Emma Constable, from Dereham, died at the age of 30 following a collision on the A47

Mum killed in A47 collision was ‘walking to Norwich’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
There are a number of pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

Pubs

7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s died after a crash in Outwell on Friday (May 13)

Norfolk Live News

Man in his 20s dies after crash in west Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon