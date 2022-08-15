A sign maker is boosting its workforce after investing in a huge eco-friendly printer which enables it to print surfaces stretching an entire roll length.

Rackheath-based CIM Signs and Graphics was able to purchase the Nyala 4 from swissQprint thanks to a £54,200 grant from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s (LEP) Growing Business Fund.

Four new staff members have joined the team - and more are being sought - as the firm looks to expand its markets. It can now print to a width of up to 3m, and can do so on almost any surface up to 50mm thick - from doors to fabric.

It means the business can offer additional services in-house, as well as speeding up workflow and removing some plastics from the print process.

The machine is 200% faster than its other machines enabling it to work faster and use energy more efficiently. The Nyala uses just 3kW to print 200m2 – the equivalent of the area of a tennis court – the same amount of electricity used per hour as two electric kettles, it says.

Managing director Mark Baker said they were "delighted" to install the new printer.

"The capabilities of the Nyala are like no other printer we own and give us the opportunity to help our customers to make more eco-friendly print choices while at the same time, continuing to meet tight deadlines and offer great customer service," he said.

"We’ve already started to put this machine through its paces by printing on everything from yoga mats and corrugated card displays though to plywood and glass backsplashes.

"With three new team members already onboard and more staff set to join us at CIM, we can’t wait to show our customers just what we can do to help them get their businesses noticed."

CIM says the new machine will enable it to meet growing demand for more environmentally-friendly exhibition materials, as well as more largescale print on paper, card and other recyclable materials.

"By being able to print directly onto surfaces too, rather than producing a sticker to apply, CIM can cut out the plastic which would ordinarily be used in this process on other machines. In addition, the swissQprint can print white, which allows double-sided print on clear items such as glass to be done in a single run," it said.

Other new opportunities opened up for the business included being able to print raised lettering and braille, as well as textured surfaces similar to the brushstrokes in an oil painting.

The LEP also helped the firm with the recruitment of new staff.

CIm was launched in 2000 and customers include QD Group, Mattressman, Batemans, Broadland Housing, Gasway, Mayday, Norfolk Wildlife Trust and The Alarm Company.