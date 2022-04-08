Struggling farming families offered fuel poverty grants

Agricultural charity RABI has offered fuel poverty grants to help farming families cope with rising financial pressures - Credit: RABI

Farming families have been offered fuel poverty grants to help them cope with rising financial pressures as the cost of living crisis bites.

Soaring energy costs are hitting many households across East Anglia, along with inflation in the cost of food and fuel.

But RABI (the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) says this is putting particular strain on the region's rural families, whose businesses are also battling high prices for fertiliser and animal feeds - heightened by the impact of the war in Ukraine on world commodity markets.

The farming charity is offering grants of up to £1,500 to help people "facing immediate financial hardship" to make energy bill payments or home energy-efficiency improvements.

Kim Claxton, regional manager for the RABI in the East of England, said: "The farming community as a whole is struggling, with the general price increases in fertiliser and fuel, the withdrawal of EU subsidies, and all these things which are making a very bad dent in the economy.

"So they are already under pressure and it is just going to worsen as the year goes on.

"We mean to support anyone from within the farming community who is struggling on a personal level.

"I must stress that we cannot support businesses. But what we do support is people being able to put food on the table and being able to realise their household bills.

"We are offering grants of between £500 and £1,500 to help relieve some of that discomfort."

Research from National Energy Action (NEA) suggests that the energy price cap rise on April 1 would leave 6.5m UK households in fuel poverty - 2m more than just six months ago.

RABI’s director of services, Caron Whaley, said: “NEA research has highlighted links between fuel poverty and wider mental health issues.

"As our Big Farming Survey report has shown, there are already high levels of poor mental health within the farming sector so it’s important that we understand how to provide the necessary support to tackle this is worrying issue."

Fuel poverty grants can be used towards home heating costs and energy efficiency measures, such as boiler servicing or installing water tank jackets, pipe lagging or loft insulation.

Applications can be made via the charity's 24-hour helpline on 0800 188 4444. Payments will be means tested against disposable income to ensure the funding is fairly distributed, said RABI.