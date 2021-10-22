Biggest-ever agricultural survey reveals depth of farmers' anxieties

Published: 10:17 AM October 22, 2021

The RABI Big Farming Survey has revealed how mounting pressures are affecting the mental health of farmers - Credit: Antony Kelly

The biggest-ever survey into the agricultural community has revealed how mounting pressures are affecting farmers' mental health - while also showing their resilience.

Agricultural charity, Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) received more than 15,000 responses to its ground-breaking Big Farming Survey, which aims to catalogue how farmers are coping with the demands of life, both personally and professionally.

More than 50pc felt optimistic about the future of their business, despite some hard-hitting figures around depression and anxiety.

The survey found 36pc of the farming community are "probably or possibly depressed", with more than half of women (58pc) experiencing mild, moderate or severe anxiety.

The most commonly reported sources of stress are regulation, compliance and inspection, Covid-19, bad/unpredictable weather, loss of subsidies and future trade deals.

Farmers reporting higher levels of wellbeing and less loneliness tended to be from larger farms.

But 59pc of respondents believe their business is viable over the next five years.

Suzy Deeley, RABI's corporate partnership manager, said: “This survey of a generation has revealed that despite the many challenges facing our community, farming people continue to be incredibly resilient and this is something we should focus on.

"We owe it to every farming person to use this evidence to take action to improve farmer wellbeing."

RABI said it will soon launch pilots of three new support schemes, including an accredited farming mental health first aid training service, access to in-person mental health support, and further trials of RABI’s "Community Pillars" initiative.

The survey was completed between January and April 2021. The average age of the respondents was 60, and 76pc were men and 24pc women.

Gary Ford, East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union, said: “These findings highlight both the resilience of the farming community and the pressures it is facing.

“It’s worth remembering that this survey was undertaken last winter. Since then we’ve seen labour shortages increase, the supply chain coming under pressure, the pig sector in crisis and soaring price rises for essential farm inputs, including fertiliser and fuel. All these factors can only add to the challenges our farmers are tackling.

“It’s welcome news that RABI will be piloting new mental health support schemes, which will complement the support and training already offered by YANA (You Are Not Alone) and FCN (Farming Community Network).

"We all have a part to play in addressing the challenges highlighted by this survey and improving farmer wellbeing."