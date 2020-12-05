Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink

Published: 10:33 AM December 5, 2020

A village pub is offering an ingeniously named "Penne-y Pasta" dish for 1p alongside any alcoholic drink for "as long as the county remains in Tier Two".

Adam Morrison, landlord at the Queen's Head in Burgh Castle, said the idea behind the "Tier Two special" was to "encourage everyone to come in for an alcohol drink without the expense of an £8 meal" when the pub reopened on Friday, December 4.

PASTA LA' VISTA BORIS! 🔫🦾 We're now re-opened after Lockdown 2! And have our Penne-y Pasta Tier 2 Special! 🍝 A Bowl... Posted by The Queen's Head Burgh Castle on Friday, 4 December 2020

The 32-year-old from Belton, who took over the pub in July, said his customers had been "immensely supportive" after the country emerged from the first lockdown - and that he now wanted to "give something back".

He said: "Usually we only serve food between 12-2pm, and then 6-9pm, but we've had to change all that to adapt to Tier Two restrictions.

"Instead, the pasta dishes will be served from 12 noon until last orders at 10pm, every day of the week, for as long as Burgh Castle stays in Tier Two.

"Each dish will be 1p , but drinks prices will stay the same. We're going to rotate the pasta menu as much as we can, so frequent customers don't get bored.

"We're not just doing plain old pasta either - these will be proper dishes. There will be a vegan and gluten-free option too."

Staff at The Queen's Head showcasing the 'Penne'y Pasta' deal on offer every day from 12- last orders at 10pm - Credit: Adam Morrison

Mr Morrison said one of the issues had been comprehending the "complex demands" placed on hospitality by the government.

"This is our way of making things simple for both us and our customers", he said.

On the topic of restrictions generally, Mr Morrison said he "wasn't too surprised" Norfolk had found itself on the middle rung.

He said: "I didn't really know what to expect, but I knew cases in Yarmouth were increasing on the whole. I was hoping for Tier One but not overly worried when I saw ier Two.

"When you see the only inland county to be in Tier One is Cornwall, well, then it's a bit of an easier pill to swallow."

He added: "I only took over the pub in July, and in a way, the lockdowns have been a good time for our refurbishment. We've got a new bar and restaurant area, a new exterior and we've refurbished the toilets. There's exciting times ahead for us."