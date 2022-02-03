Ramblers dig heels in against new quarry which will redirect two footpaths

Walkers have voiced their objection to plans for a new quarry that will see two footpaths redirected.

The Ramblers Association, as well as Norfolk County Council's public rights of way (PRW) team, are among those to have criticised proposals for a new pit at Leziate, near Kings Lynn.

They fear the new site, which would require two footpaths between Leziate and East Winch to be temporarily diverted, would see only one restored.

Their views will be heard at a County Hall meeting on Friday.

Sibelco - which owns the site where some existing quarries are already in use - submitted two planning applications in 2016 and 2017 covering a new extraction area and to amend the timing of working and restoration at existing pits.

The site and processing plant currently covers around 390 acres - roughly equivalent to 190 Olympic swimming pools - and is used for extracting silica sand.

Because the council took too long to decide on the original plans, the company has lodged an appeal with the government's Planning Inspectorate, meaning County Hall can no longer approve or reject the applications.

On Friday, Norfolk county councillors will be asked to give their thoughts about the applications, with their views used to advise the inspectors.

In a report for councillors, Tom McCabe, the authority's executive director of community and environmental services, said three residents, along with the Ramblers Association and the PRW team have objected.

The walkers' group and the PRW team said the new pit would result in the diversions, with the latter branding it "not acceptable".

It said the new alignment would mean an "extinguishment" of one of the footpaths, which it argues could be moved around the eastern perimeter of the site.

Neighbours also raised a series of concerns, particularly over dust from the site, noise and flooding risks.

The report's conclusion found in other respects the scheme could be supported, but that the footpaths issue - and the loss of one of them - needed to be addressed.