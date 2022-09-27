Discount retailer trialling frozen food range in three Norfolk stores

Discount retailer QD is offering frozen foods in three of its Norfolk stores - Credit: QD Group

A discount retail chain is trialling frozen food sections in three of its Norfolk stores.

QD has selected its shops in Dereham and Anglia Square, Norwich, as well as its Lathams of Potter Heigham outlet for the trial.

Shoppers in these stores can now buy a range of frozen foods including meat products, pizzas, vegetables and desserts.

It is offering many of the items as bulk buys to provide even greater savings for customers looking to stock up, the retailer said.

The retailer, which has stores across East Anglia, said that it is launching the range to help customers save money during the cost of living crisis.

“We are continually looking for ways to enhance our product offering and give customers more great reasons to visit us at QD," said James Collins, QD's group trading director.

"The introduction of frozen food has enabled us to offer customers more great value food items at a time when everyone is keeping a close eye on their shopping bills.

"The trial has been well received so far and we’re looking forward to seeing how it performs across all six stores in the run up to Christmas.”

Along with the three Norfolk stores, the retailer has selected a further three shops in its chain for the trial.

If successful it plans to launch its frozen food range across all its QD stores.