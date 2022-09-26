News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Firm that started in tiny room with fax machine now has more than 80 staff

person

Derin Clark

Published: 12:50 PM September 26, 2022
Staff at the Pure Ipswich office celebrate its 20th anniversary

Staff at the Pure Ipswich office celebrate its 20th anniversary - Credit: Kai MacDonald

One of the largest independent recruitment agencies in East Anglia is celebrating its 20th anniversary. 

Pure, which helps firms fill professional roles, was launched by business partners Ian Walters, Gill Buchanan and Caroline Batchelor. 

They worked from a tiny room in Cambridge with just one fax machine and dial-up internet. 

The firm now has 80 staff and has offices across Norwich, Ipswich, Cambridge and Chelmsford.

Pure stated that during the last two decades it has helped find jobs for more than 28,000 people.

It has also worked with nearly 3,000 clients and promoted more than 53,000 jobs, according to the company. 

Mr Walters said: "20 years ago we set out to build long-lasting valued relationships, as we believed that was the best thing we could do for our clients and for job seekers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash
  2. 2 Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash
  3. 3 5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Norfolk hotel named best in UK where adults can spend Christmas
  2. 5 Christmas Lights Walk returning with toasted marshmallows and mulled wine
  3. 6 Investigations ongoing into teen brawl in Norwich
  4. 7 All the exciting changes happening at Castle Quarter
  5. 8 Christmas afternoon tea launching in Norwich which you can have in an igloo
  6. 9 Village pub shortlisted for pair of awards after successful reopening
  7. 10 The 'super cute' Norfolk bakery selling local flour, sourdough starter...and cinnamon buns

"And that’s as true today as it was then."

Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Outwell and Caister-on-Sea are among the cheapest villages to buy a home in Norfolk

Revealed: The cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon