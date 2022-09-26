Firm that started in tiny room with fax machine now has more than 80 staff

Staff at the Pure Ipswich office celebrate its 20th anniversary - Credit: Kai MacDonald

One of the largest independent recruitment agencies in East Anglia is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Pure, which helps firms fill professional roles, was launched by business partners Ian Walters, Gill Buchanan and Caroline Batchelor.

They worked from a tiny room in Cambridge with just one fax machine and dial-up internet.

The firm now has 80 staff and has offices across Norwich, Ipswich, Cambridge and Chelmsford.

Pure stated that during the last two decades it has helped find jobs for more than 28,000 people.

It has also worked with nearly 3,000 clients and promoted more than 53,000 jobs, according to the company.

Mr Walters said: "20 years ago we set out to build long-lasting valued relationships, as we believed that was the best thing we could do for our clients and for job seekers.

"And that’s as true today as it was then."