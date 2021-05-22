Published: 7:30 AM May 22, 2021

Amy Beevers and Jon Bingham, who ran the Crown in Pulham Market. The pub is for sale at auction. - Credit: Archant

An award-winning Norfolk village pub, dating back to 1610, is going under the auction hammer for a reduced guide of £300,000-£350,000.

The Crown, Pulham Market, for sale at auction. - Credit: Auction House

The Crown in Pulham Market, which was taken over by Jon Bingham and Amy Beevers in 2014, closed because of coronavirus and has not reopened.

The idyllic thatched pub, which overlooks the village green, went up for sale last year for £475,000. It is now going into the Auction House livestream sale on June 16 for a vastly reduced price.

Amy Beevers and Jon Bingham when they ran the Crown, Pulham Market, which is for sale at auction. - Credit: Archant

It does have an additional feature of a friendly ghostly regular who sometimes can be sensed sitting in the corner of the pub with the smell of his pipe.

But the agent selling it says it's more to do with Covid as to why the pub hasn't sold. Jenny Austen, business development manager, Auction House, said: "It's the first time we've had it in our auction, there's no reason why it shouldn't sell.

"It hasn't done so because Covid has been so difficult."

The Crown, Pulham Market, for sale at auction. - Credit: Auction House

She described the pub offering 'a wealth of character' with exposed timbers and a large chimney incorporating two large inglenook fireplaces.

"The public house has had its doors closed since Covid-19 restrictions forced them to close and therefore the owner of the dwelling has decided to sell. The pub offers two bar areas, a restaurant and kitchens with upstairs offering generous living accommodation.

"To the rear there is a generous car park and a one bedroom self contained flat currently let. The pub has potential of producing £35,000 per annum.

"The public house could stay in operation as a going concern, however there could be the potential for other uses subject to approval by the relevant planning authorities."

Inside the Crown, Pulham Market, for sale at auction. - Credit: Auction House

The owners built up the pub into a foodie destination with a pledge to use 'wonky' shaped fruit and veg. It has been in the running for several awards, including being a finalist in the Norfolk Food & Drink Awards, 2016, run by this newspaper as well as making it through to the finals of the National Pub and Bar Awards, 2017.