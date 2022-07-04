7 Norfolk pubs that have reopened with new landlords in 2022

Pubs across Norfolk have reopened in 2022 with new mangers in charge - Credit: Denise Bradley

Pubs across Norfolk have been given new lease of life in 2022 with ambitious landlords and landladies taking on the challenge of running a new business.

Here are seven pubs in the county that have reopened in 2022 so far.

1. The George

Stuart Clarke, manager of The George, and staff celebrate reopening - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Where: Swaffham Road, Dereham, NR19 2AZ

When: 10am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, 10am to midnight Friday and Saturday

Two years after closing, this pub reopened in March with new manager Stuart Clarke in charge.

A simple food menu is served from Tuesday to Sunday and the team has also reopened the hotel portion of the building with six rooms currently available.

2. The Horse and Groom

Where: Market Street, Norwich, NR12 8AH

When: Noon to 11pm Tuesday to Sunday

Taken on by the family behind the Ferry Inn in Stokesby, this pub reopened in March after six years.

On offer, there is a large menu with options from the grill as well as lighter plates, homemade cakes and drinks from local breweries.

3. The Norfolk Terrier

The Norfolk Terrier was taken over by Louise and Chris Burden. - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

Where: 2 Anna Gurney Close, Thetford, IP24 1TA

When: 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, 11am to midnight Friday and Saturday

This pub reopened in April after being closed for more than two years following a £340,000 makeover and with new landlady Louise Burden in charge.

The Greene King pub has a large food offering including a Sunday menu and a kids menu.

4. The White Swan

Where: The Green, Dereham, NR20 4DU

When: Noon to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm Wednesday and Thursday, Noon to 9pm Friday and Saturday, Noon to 4pm Sunday

This village pub was purchased by the local community and reopened in May after more than 6,000 hours of volunteer work.

The menu offers a range of dishes from local sausages with bubble and squeak to buffalo wings with chickpea salad.

5. The Green Dragon

The Green Dragon in Wymondham launched a new food menu during its reopening - Credit: Archant

Where: 6 Church Street, Wymondham, NR18 0PH

When: Noon to 11pm Monday to Thursday, Noon to Midnight Friday and Saturday, Noon to 10pm Sunday

This historic pub with more than 600 years of history was reopened in June by Jill Tickle and her new pub management company, Tickle's Taverns

The pub hosts a number of live music events and serves a range of craft ales alongside the food menu which includes the Dragon Burger, pan-seared seabass and spring rolls.

6. The Edith Cavell

Where: 7 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1HF

When: 8.30pm to 11pm Tuesday to Thursday, 8.30pm to late Friday and Saturday

This pub was reopened in June by the team behind The York after restaurant Prime moved out.

There is a brunch menu, a tapas menu and roasts on offer at this Tombland spot that has seen 10 landlords since 1981.

7. The Horse and Groom

Sarah Longley owner of the Horse and Groom at Rollesby. - Credit: Archant

Where: Main Road, Rollesby, Great Yarmouth, NR29 5ER

When: 10am to 11pm Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 10pm Sunday

This former Thai restaurant was reopened in March by mother and daughter Sarah and Roberta Longley with decor inspired by art-deco glamour.

There is a tea room and a small menu with appetisers and wood-fired pizzas by Piazza Wheel.