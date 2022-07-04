7 Norfolk pubs that have reopened with new landlords in 2022
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Pubs across Norfolk have been given new lease of life in 2022 with ambitious landlords and landladies taking on the challenge of running a new business.
Here are seven pubs in the county that have reopened in 2022 so far.
1. The George
Where: Swaffham Road, Dereham, NR19 2AZ
When: 10am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, 10am to midnight Friday and Saturday
Two years after closing, this pub reopened in March with new manager Stuart Clarke in charge.
A simple food menu is served from Tuesday to Sunday and the team has also reopened the hotel portion of the building with six rooms currently available.
2. The Horse and Groom
Most Read
- 1 Café serving produce fresh from its farm opens in north Norfolk
- 2 Flames grip barn in north Norfolk
- 3 West Norfolk town centre road closed following two-vehicle crash
- 4 Fewer than half of village's homes occupied by full-time residents
- 5 'Quirky' two-bed cottage in Wymondham on sale for £350k
- 6 7 major events to look forward to in Norfolk in July
- 7 The Tik-Tok trend putting cinemas at potential risk
- 8 Need for extension could mean Norwich roadworks continue for longer
- 9 Norwich's 'hidden' church added to at risk list
- 10 Referendum to be held over future development in village
Where: Market Street, Norwich, NR12 8AH
When: Noon to 11pm Tuesday to Sunday
Taken on by the family behind the Ferry Inn in Stokesby, this pub reopened in March after six years.
On offer, there is a large menu with options from the grill as well as lighter plates, homemade cakes and drinks from local breweries.
3. The Norfolk Terrier
Where: 2 Anna Gurney Close, Thetford, IP24 1TA
When: 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, 11am to midnight Friday and Saturday
This pub reopened in April after being closed for more than two years following a £340,000 makeover and with new landlady Louise Burden in charge.
The Greene King pub has a large food offering including a Sunday menu and a kids menu.
4. The White Swan
Where: The Green, Dereham, NR20 4DU
When: Noon to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm Wednesday and Thursday, Noon to 9pm Friday and Saturday, Noon to 4pm Sunday
This village pub was purchased by the local community and reopened in May after more than 6,000 hours of volunteer work.
The menu offers a range of dishes from local sausages with bubble and squeak to buffalo wings with chickpea salad.
5. The Green Dragon
Where: 6 Church Street, Wymondham, NR18 0PH
When: Noon to 11pm Monday to Thursday, Noon to Midnight Friday and Saturday, Noon to 10pm Sunday
This historic pub with more than 600 years of history was reopened in June by Jill Tickle and her new pub management company, Tickle's Taverns
The pub hosts a number of live music events and serves a range of craft ales alongside the food menu which includes the Dragon Burger, pan-seared seabass and spring rolls.
6. The Edith Cavell
Where: 7 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1HF
When: 8.30pm to 11pm Tuesday to Thursday, 8.30pm to late Friday and Saturday
This pub was reopened in June by the team behind The York after restaurant Prime moved out.
There is a brunch menu, a tapas menu and roasts on offer at this Tombland spot that has seen 10 landlords since 1981.
7. The Horse and Groom
Where: Main Road, Rollesby, Great Yarmouth, NR29 5ER
When: 10am to 11pm Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 10pm Sunday
This former Thai restaurant was reopened in March by mother and daughter Sarah and Roberta Longley with decor inspired by art-deco glamour.
There is a tea room and a small menu with appetisers and wood-fired pizzas by Piazza Wheel.