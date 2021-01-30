News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Pub close to site of bridge tragedy for sale

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:46 AM January 30, 2021   
Suspension Bridge pub, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Suspension Bridge pub, Great Yarmouth, for sale to be demolished to make way for new homes. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk pub with a link to a local tragedy in the 19th century, earmarked for demolition, is for sale.

The Suspension Bridge Tavern, Bridge Road, Great Yarmouth, is for sale for £150,000-£200,000 with planning for seven new apartments. The planning includes the required demolition of the existing building.

Suspension Bridge pub, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Suspension Bridge pub, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

When planning was sought back in 2017, a report said the pub was considered to be 'financially unviable with the existing building not lending itself to any conversion and of no architectural importance'.

At the time local pubs campaigner, county councillor Mick Castle, said it was always sad to see pubs go. The pub is now for sale by online auction.

painting showing accident suspension bridge in 19th century

A painting depicting the accident. - Credit: Archant library

The pub is named after the former bridge which collapsed in 1845, killing 79 people. 

You may also want to watch:

A clown called Nelson had arranged a promotional stunt for the circus on the river as a large crowd saw him sit in a barrel and be pulled down-river by four geese.

Hundreds of people, mostly children, gathered on the suspension bridge over the river Bure to see the spectacle before it collapsed under the weight of the crowd.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police fine man for 250-mile lockdown trip to walk dogs in Norfolk
  2. 2 Who actually owns Norfolk's Debenhams buildings?
  3. 3 Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way
  1. 4 Residents' fury over drug-taking, human waste and public sex
  2. 5 Dog dies and another missing after getting lost in snow
  3. 6 Flood-plagued village facing nightmare of blocked loos and bubbling sewage
  4. 7 N&N confirms 61 further Covid deaths
  5. 8 Analysis: Is Norfolk at peak of coronavirus wave?
  6. 9 'Dangerous' road to be closed for months after flooding
  7. 10 Couple ditch sales jobs to turn van into dream 'off-grid' roaming home

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town clerk sacked following months of controversy

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Couple sell pub with Nelson link after council stops project

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

'We don't want to close': Farm shop makes plea for support during lockdown

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus