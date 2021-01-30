Published: 10:46 AM January 30, 2021

The Suspension Bridge pub, Great Yarmouth, for sale to be demolished to make way for new homes. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk pub with a link to a local tragedy in the 19th century, earmarked for demolition, is for sale.

The Suspension Bridge Tavern, Bridge Road, Great Yarmouth, is for sale for £150,000-£200,000 with planning for seven new apartments. The planning includes the required demolition of the existing building.

The Suspension Bridge pub, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

When planning was sought back in 2017, a report said the pub was considered to be 'financially unviable with the existing building not lending itself to any conversion and of no architectural importance'.

At the time local pubs campaigner, county councillor Mick Castle, said it was always sad to see pubs go. The pub is now for sale by online auction.

A painting depicting the accident. - Credit: Archant library

The pub is named after the former bridge which collapsed in 1845, killing 79 people.

You may also want to watch:

A clown called Nelson had arranged a promotional stunt for the circus on the river as a large crowd saw him sit in a barrel and be pulled down-river by four geese.

Hundreds of people, mostly children, gathered on the suspension bridge over the river Bure to see the spectacle before it collapsed under the weight of the crowd.