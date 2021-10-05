Groups supporting Norfolk's independent businesses to merge

Published: 6:30 AM October 5, 2021

Two groups which work to promote independent businesses in Norfolk have joined forces.

Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink (PNFAD), which champions the county's hospitality scene, will be taken on by not-for-profit body Buy Local Norfolk.

PNFAD, which was previously Norfolk Food and Drink, has hosted events around the county, including the popular Battle of the Bangers sausage competition.

The current board of six directors, under the leadership of Sarah Daniels, of the RedCat Partnership, have spent the last three years growing its membership, and it now partners with businesses, venues and campaigns.

Mrs Daniels said many businesses have pivoted as a result of the pandemic, and that it seemed an "opportune moment in time" to bring the two organisations together as one.

You may also want to watch:

It is hoped it will strengthen the local business support network.

A Proudly Norfolk 2019 festival. - Credit: Archant

Buy Local Norfolk is managed by a board of volunteer directors, and runs monthly networking events, with 13,000 to 15,000 copies of a biannual directory of local businesses printed.

It holds its own events and attends various others throughout the year, including a presence at the Royal Norfolk Show.

The two will have a joint stand at this year's Norfolk Chambers of Commerce business exhibition at the Norfolk Showground on October 14.

The free event will have food and drink stalls from Zaks, Currylicious, Dann's Luxury Norfolk Ice Cream, Give it Some Beanz and the Break coffee van.

There will also be a ticketed networking event after which will be catered for by The Norfolk Wine School, The Feed and Mindful Mixology.

Mrs Daniels said the event would be a chance to celebrate the achievements of the group over the last 20 years and move past the challenges of the last 18 months.

The next Buy Local Norfolk event will be the Christmas Expo, which will be held at the Forum on Millennium Plain in Norwich on December 1.

"This is a very exciting time for us all, as the coming together of two groups with very similar aims and values, the merger will enable us to be stronger and offer many more opportunities to shout about Norfolk’s range of independent businesses," she said.

For further information contact info@buylocalnorfolk.org.uk or director@proudlynorfolk.co.uk