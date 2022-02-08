Property deal will see 176 affordable homes built in Norwich

Property developer Allison Homes has partnered with Legal & General Affordable Homes, which will see 176 affordable homes built in Norwich.

Under the deal, 176 of the 315 homes being built at the Allison Homes' new development at The Oaks in Postwick, Norwich, will be affordable homes. Of these, 57 will be rented and 119 will be sold as shared ownership.

John Anderson, CEO Allison Group said: “We are delighted to have finalised this deal with Legal & General Affordable Homes and are looking forward to working with them to deliver much needed new homes for the area."

He added: “The agreement allows us to accelerate the pace of development at the site and marks the establishment of our partnership division which will play a key role in delivering on our ambitious growth plans."

Ben Denton, CEO of Legal & General Affordable Homes, said: “This is a great opportunity for Legal & General Affordable Homes to partner with Allison Homes on this significant site just west of Norwich. We are delighted to be working with Allison Homes to support their impressive growth trajectory. Legal & General Affordable Homes is growing at pace, injecting institutional capital to expand the affordable housing marketplace. This is also one of our first sites where we are investing Homes England Strategic Partnership Grant funding.”

Allisons Homes is based in Lincolnshire and its Oak development is its first site in Norfolk. It has set up a regional office in East Tuddenham, which has already expanded. The property firms is expecting to recruit further as it seeks to deliver more homes across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Edward Hendry, commercial director, heading up the East Tuddenham-based team, said: “We’re delighted to get work underway at The Oaks, the partnership with Legal & General Affordable Homes has played an essential role in accelerating the process so far.

“The Oaks will offer two, three, four and five bedroom homes in a wide range of styles. We’re already seeing a lot of interest in the site from potential buyers, both from the local area and further afield.

“We’ve taken great care to design the homes at The Oaks to reflect the local architectural style and ensure that the development quickly becomes a thriving new community.”