Proeon Systems has been snapped up by global player RSK - Credit: Proeon Systems

A systems specialist based in Norfolk has been snapped up by an engineering giant.

The 50-strong team at Proeon Systems - based in Norwich - will transfer to new owner RSK Group following the deal.

Engineering firm Proeon Systems builds integrated control and safety systems for a variety of sectors - taking on highly specialist electrical, electronic, mechanical, hydraulic and software work at its Hethel Engineering Centre base.

The company provides complete control and automation systems - incorporating both the hardware and the software - some of which must survive in very harsh environments including nuclear plants, offshore wind farms and beneath the sea for the oil and gas sector.

It was launched in 2004 by Kevin Magee and Eddie Pond - initially as a specialist consultancy business. Over the years it has developed a strong client base which includes National Grid, Procter & Gamble, Shell and Crosswind, and contractors such as Balfour Beatty and Worley.

Proeon Systems managing director Richard Miller will continue to lead the business following the deal.

Proeon Systems managing director Richard Miller - Credit: RSK Group

“Proeon’s flexible approach to challenging control system problems - together with its dedicated team - has allowed it to grow into new emerging markets in recent years," he said.

"The Proeon team is focused on providing unique robust cost-effective solutions for our clients. The business also maintains multiple accreditations that allow it to service highly regulated industries where many system integrators cannot.

“In joining the RSK family, our more than 50-strong team will continue to deliver the quality services needed to exceed client expectations and will explore new growth opportunities that come with being part of a larger group.”

RSK Group boss Alan Ryder welcomed Proeon into the group - Credit: RSK Group

RSK Group chief executive Alan Ryder said the company - based in Cheshire - was "proud" to add the business-critical skills and expertise of Proeon Systems to the group.

"Proeon takes great pride in its company culture and core values as these inspire their employees and partners to rise to the challenges of a competitive business climate," he said.

"This provides sustained growth, which RSK fully supports, and will create opportunities for the group to access new and growing sectors.”

RSK is a global firm with a workforce of 10,000 across 150 environmental, engineering, and technical services businesses.

It operates in sectors including water, energy, food and drink, infrastructure, urban development, mining, and waste.

Proeon operates globally out of its Norwich base, designing and building gadgets which end up in places as far afield as Australia, Singapore and Nigeria. It operates mainly in the energy industry but has recently expanded into pharmaceutical and chemical process sectors.



