Ham sold at Lidl and Co-op tuna that may contain metal among recalled items
Peanut butter and tinned tuna are among the products which have been recalled due to urgent health concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Glensallagh 'glazed and grilled' shaved ham available at Lidl stores has been recalled because it contains wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label.
This poses a risk to people with wheat intolerance or an allergy.
Customers can return the product to stores for a full refund.
Product details
Glensallagh Glazed and Grilled American Style Cajun Shaved Ham
Pack size: 130g
Batch code: 5234L3, 5293HS, 5348A6
Use-by dates: June 15, 2022, June 17, 2022, June 22, 2022
Allergen: Gluten (wheat)
Customers have been asked to return a hazelnut and chocolate spread sold at Spar stores due to an error with its labelling.
The product contains almonds which are not mentioned on the label and poses a risk to people with almond allergies.
People at risk can return the item for a refund.
Product details
Spar Spread Up Hazelnut Choco
Pack size: 400g
Batch codes: All
Best-before-end dates: June 2022, August 2022, September 2022, November 2022, December 2022
Allergen: Almonds (nuts)
Co-op has asked customers to return its tinned tuna chunks in sunflower oil, and in spring water, after it was discovered that some products contained pieces of metal.
This has made them unsafe to eat.
Customers can return the affected products to a Co-op store for a refund.
Product details
Co-op Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil
Pack size: Three x 145
Best-before date: August 31, 2026
Co-op Tuna Chunks in Springwater
Pack size: Three x 145g
Best-before date: August 31, 2024
JDM Distributors has recalled batches of Jif creamy and extra crunchy peanut butter because they might be contaminated with salmonella.
Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.
The products are sold at major supermarkets and other food retailers.
Customers who have purchased the affected batches can return them for a full refund.
Product details
Jif Creamy Peanut Butter
Pack size: 453g
Batch code: 1343006
Best-before date: December 9, 2023
Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter
Pack size: 453g
Batch code: 1296425
Best-before date: October 23, 2023