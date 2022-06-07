Ham sold at Lidl and Co-op tuna that may contain metal among recalled items

Co-op is among retailers which have recalled products following urgent safety concerns - Credit: PA

Peanut butter and tinned tuna are among the products which have been recalled due to urgent health concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Glensallagh glazed and grilled ham sold by Lidl has been recalled due to allergens not mentioned on the label - Credit: Trading Standards

Glensallagh 'glazed and grilled' shaved ham available at Lidl stores has been recalled because it contains wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label.

This poses a risk to people with wheat intolerance or an allergy.

Customers can return the product to stores for a full refund.

Product details

Glensallagh Glazed and Grilled American Style Cajun Shaved Ham

Pack size: 130g

Batch code: 5234L3, 5293HS, 5348A6

Use-by dates: June 15, 2022, June 17, 2022, June 22, 2022

Allergen: Gluten (wheat)

Hazelnut and chocolate spread sold by Spar has been recalled due to incorrect labelling - Credit: Trading Standards

Customers have been asked to return a hazelnut and chocolate spread sold at Spar stores due to an error with its labelling.

The product contains almonds which are not mentioned on the label and poses a risk to people with almond allergies.

People at risk can return the item for a refund.

Product details

Spar Spread Up Hazelnut Choco

Pack size: 400g

Batch codes: All

Best-before-end dates: June 2022, August 2022, September 2022, November 2022, December 2022

Allergen: Almonds (nuts)

Co-Op tuna chunks in sunflower oil, and in spring water, have been recalled after pieces of metal were discovered in some items - Credit: Trading Standards

Co-op has asked customers to return its tinned tuna chunks in sunflower oil, and in spring water, after it was discovered that some products contained pieces of metal.

This has made them unsafe to eat.

Customers can return the affected products to a Co-op store for a refund.

Product details

Co-op Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil

Pack size: Three x 145

Best-before date: August 31, 2026

Co-op Tuna Chunks in Springwater

Pack size: Three x 145g

Best-before date: August 31, 2024

JDM Distributors has recalled batches of Jif creamy, and extra crunchy, peanut butter over fears the products could be contaminated with salmonella - Credit: Trading Standards

JDM Distributors has recalled batches of Jif creamy and extra crunchy peanut butter because they might be contaminated with salmonella.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

The products are sold at major supermarkets and other food retailers.

Customers who have purchased the affected batches can return them for a full refund.

Product details

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter

Pack size: 453g

Batch code: 1343006

Best-before date: December 9, 2023

Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter

Pack size: 453g

Batch code: 1296425

Best-before date: October 23, 2023