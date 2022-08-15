Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
- Credit: PA/Food Standards Agency
Burgers sold at major supermarkets and a brand of pancakes sold at Tesco are among the products recalled due to health risks.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Cérélia Belgium, a company that distributes pancakes sold at Tesco stores under the brand Abra-ca-Debora, has recalled two products due to safety concerns.
Four batches have possibly been contaminated with listeria, a disease-causing bacteria that can cause fever and convulsions.
Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.
Customers should not eat the affected products and instead should return them to the nearest Tesco store for a full refund.
Product details
Abra-ca-Debora 6 Original Dutch Pancakes
Pack size: 375g
Batch code: 1000050799, 1000050800
Best before: August 30, 2022 and September 1, 2022
Abra-ca-Debora 6 Sweet Dutch Pancakes
Pack size: 375g
Batch code: 1000050803, 1000050804
Best before: August 30, 2022 and September 2, 2022
Vegetarian 1/4lb burgers made by Linda McCartney have been recalled due to the product containing milk, which is not mentioned on the label.
This makes it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to milk and lactose.
If you have a milk allergy, customers should return the product to the store it was purchased from for a full refund.
Product details
Linda McCartney 2 Vegetarian 1/4lb Burgers
Pack size: 227 g
Batch codes: 20922, 21022 and 21122
Best-before date: January 2024
A hair styling product sold by The Range has been recalled due to the risk of electric shocks.
The Five-in-One Hot Air Styler was found to not comply with regulations.
Owners of the product are recommended to stop using it immediately and return it for a full refund.
Product details
5-in-1 Hot Air Styler sold via The Range
Barcode: 6983450235878
Product description: Black and pink electric hair dryer brush and styler set with a black power supply cord and plug.