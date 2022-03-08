Fourth-generation butchers win permission for new store

Priors of West Lynn pictured celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2016 - Andy Prior (right) is now the 4th generation involved in the business, with his Dad Chris Prior - Credit: Matthew Usher

A fourth-generation, family-run butchers in West Lynn has received unanimous approval from councillors to relocate to a soon-to-be-built premises.

Priors of West Lynn said it had “completely and utterly exhausted” its current shop space on St Peter’s Road, and lodged a request with West Norfolk Borough Council to construct a new building on Clenchwarton Road, at the southern entrance to the village.

At a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Monday, the business’s Andrew Prior said: “I’m the fourth generation in our family business… We have been on the same site within the heart of West Lynn village for over 65 years..."

“We don’t have any designated parking on site, so naturally, in a village that just has one road running through the middle of it, it can cause a lot of issues.”

He added that the proposed new site “ticked numerous boxes” for the business because it was still in West Lynn and would bring “many positives for the local economy”.

“We have numerous staff that live in the village and access it by foot and by bike, and naturally many of our customers are also from West Lynn.”

Some nine letters of objection had been submitted by residents, some of whom were concerned about flooding and drainage issues on the new site.

Labour group leader Charles Joyce said he had spoken with the owner of the new site’s surrounding land, who had told him he had no issues with diggers unblocking any ditches on his land which may be contributing to the problem.

Conservative councillor Chris Crofts said he would not normally support developments in the countryside, but this had “exceptional reasons”, and he was pleased to see they would keep an existing pond to retain the “countryside feel”.

Conservative committee chair Vivienne Spikings said: “As a butcher’s wife, I know how hard these people work and the hours and dedication they give, and they are a real benefit to our society.”

Independent councillor Jo Rust asked for reassurance that any trees cut down would be replaced with new trees which would bring the same environmental benefits.

An officer said the council’s arboricultural team were satisfied with the tree replacement plan, but Mrs Spikings asked that a further condition be placed, specifying that the replacements must all be at least semi-mature, rather than “little whips”.