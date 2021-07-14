Norfolk farmers back Prince Charles over 'dead end' warning

Published: 4:17 PM July 14, 2021

Prince Charles warned that modern intensive agriculture is threatening the environment and the survival of small family farms - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Prince of Wales warned that a focus on producing cheap food "is forcing many small family farms to the wall" - a concern echoed by East Anglian farms of all sizes.

Speaking on the BBC's Today programme, Prince Charles said the intensive agricultural system that produces much of the food we eat is a "dead end", threatening small farms and risking further degradation of natural ecosystems.

His comments come amid a post-Brexit change in agricultural policy which has also raised farming fears over the impact of EU subsidy losses, labour availability and competition from cheap food imports under new trade deals.

East Anglian farms - both large and small - agreed with the prince and said farms needed to react to the seismic changes ahead.

Jeremy Buxton with some of this Hereford cattle at Eves Hill Farm, near Reepham - Credit: Denise Bradley

Jeremy Buxton runs a 250-acre family business at Eves Hill Farm in Booton, near Reepham.

He said such farms needed to adapt to survive - but he is optimistic about the future of his own diverse business, which sells meat boxes from its pedigree Hereford beef herd as well as running a glamping site and a free-range egg venture.

He has also introduced "regenerative farming" practices, using the livestock to improve the soil for the arable and grazing land.

You may also want to watch:

"I agree, if small family farms continue in the manner they have been for years and decades, then I will be very fearful for them," he said.

"However, there are other reasons to be hopeful if these farms have already put plans in place to change, through diversification and changing their farming techniques.

"For me, I believe regenerative farming can be the saviour of our family farms. We are doing 'enterprise stacking', using multiple livestock on the same land, which reduces the costs of artificial fertilisers and chemicals, and the amount of machinery passes required.

"If farmers are prepared to think outside the box with their diversifications, adding value and selling to local markets, and have a clear plan in place, they can ensure their longevity to produce food and make communities."

Andrew Blenkiron, director of the Euston Estate near Thetford - Credit: Geoff Pagotto

At the other end of the scale, Andrew Blenkiron is the director of the 10,500-acre Euston Estate near Thetford.

He said farms of all sizes needed to come to terms with the impact of a changing economic environment after Brexit.

That includes the phasing out of EU subsidies to be replaced with a new system of green payments, still under development, which he says will not be enough to "fully compensate farmers for the environmental good works they do".

"Prince Charles is exactly right that the real cost of food production has been disguised for far too many years, and people have exploited that situation by getting food at an ever-cheaper cost," said Mr Blenkiron.

"Lots of farmers continue to do great environmental works, but ultimately are pushed to the point where some really harsh businesses decisions need to be made, whether you are a small family farm or a major agri-business.

"We have to decide whether we do more for the environment, or we continue to make money.

"What I would dearly hope is that the market, the consumer, will take up the challenge of paying more of the true cost of food, so all the aspects of environmental enhancements can be covered off by the farmer's bottom line. That is going to be a challenge for everyone.

"We have many small family farms that are innovative and continue to make a profit. We will continue to need these businesses for lots of good reasons, including the continuity of social infrastructure in many areas."

Prince Charles was speaking ahead of the publication of the government's National Food Strategy.

He said many precious landscapes had "slowly diminished in the name of efficiency", and warned of the "hidden costs" of modern industrial farming, such as damage to soils and watercourses, and the social and economic costs to local communities.

"For example, our current approach is forcing many small family farms to the wall," he said. "If they go, it will quite simply rip the heart out of the British countryside and break the backbone of Britain's rural communities.

"So if we want to have food that is healthy and produced in a sustainable way, we must support a diversity of farms that help them make the profound and rapid change the crisis demands."











