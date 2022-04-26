Primark warns of increased prices from autumn

Primark has warned of increased prices from the autumn. - Credit: Archant

The high street retail giant Primark says prices are likely to increase on its autumn and winter collections later this year.

It comes as costs continue to mount for businesses around the world.

The budget fashion chain will make “selective” rises in the range, having avoided most pressures from inflation until now, because global exchange rates fell in its favour.

MORE: 7 tips for saving money on your energy bills

But AB Foods, which owns Primark and Twinings and is also a major sugar producer, said the US dollar is strengthening and inflation is soaring, which will force the changes.

Chief executive George Weston said: “Inflationary pressures are such that we are unable to offset them all with cost savings, and so Primark will implement selective price increases across some of the autumn/winter stock.

“However, we are committed to ensuring our price leadership and everyday affordability, especially in this environment of greater economic uncertainty.”

Primark has stores in King's Lynn, Norwich and Ipswich.