News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Primark warns of increased prices from autumn

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:22 AM April 26, 2022
Primark predicts colossal sales losses but is planning for reopening.

Primark has warned of increased prices from the autumn. - Credit: Archant

The high street retail giant Primark says prices are likely to increase on its autumn and winter collections later this year.

It comes as costs continue to mount for businesses around the world. 

The budget fashion chain will make “selective” rises in the range, having avoided most pressures from inflation until now, because global exchange rates fell in its favour. 

MORE: 7 tips for saving money on your energy bills

But AB Foods, which owns Primark and Twinings and is also a major sugar producer, said the US dollar is strengthening and inflation is soaring, which will force the changes. 

Chief executive George Weston said: “Inflationary pressures are such that we are unable to offset them all with cost savings, and so Primark will implement selective price increases across some of the autumn/winter stock.

“However, we are committed to ensuring our price leadership and everyday affordability, especially in this environment of greater economic uncertainty.” 

Primark has stores in King's Lynn, Norwich and Ipswich. 

Norfolk
Ipswich News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Linda and Pete Langridge

Family left 'in limbo' after dog drowns in the Broads

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A group of Norwich City fans gathered outside Carrow Road to confront Stuart Webber

Norwich Live News | Video

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has confrontation with fans

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A148, between Holt and Sheringham, has been closed following a crash between two cars.

Norfolk Live News

Emergency services at scene of crash in north Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Breydon Water rescue

Video

WATCH: Seventeen people including baby rescued from stranded cruisers

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon