Published: 12:02 PM December 4, 2020

A handful of shoppers queued for the 7am opening of Primark in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Sales at Primark have boomed since reopening this week with bosses at the brand putting it down to "excitement" around reopening.

The retailer's owner Associated British Foods said that sales were "very strong".

The company’s chairman, Michael McLintock, said: “We have extended the opening hours during this festive season in most of our stores to cater for the anticipated higher customer demand and to help ensure a safer environment by spreading shopping hours over a longer period.

“Notwithstanding the currently announced periods of restriction, we continue to expect Primark sales and profit to be higher this financial year compared to last. We will continue to expand retail selling space.”

Indeed Norwich's Primark store is now open until 9pm on four nights of the week, 8pm on Mondays and 4.30pm on Sundays.

Heading into Christmas trading hours have also been extended - often until 9pm.

However the brand will need to claw back millions of pounds lost due to the pandemic.

Regional and national lockdowns have hit sales to the tune of £430 million – higher than previously expected.

But while sales have helped to boost the deficit a cut to overheads has also helped, with Primark saying bills fell by 25pc.

And ahead of the company’s annual shareholder meeting, Mr McLintock added that the brand was Brexit-ready: “Following the UK’s exit from the EU, our businesses have completed all practical preparations for the end of the transition period this month and contingency plans are in place should our businesses experience some disruption at that time.”