Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found
- Credit: PA
Primark has recalled a range of wooden plates for children after it was found the products pose a risk due to containing high levels of lead and formaldehyde.
Trading Standards has issued a warning about the item and said the products should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Customers who have bought the character wooden plates, which come in the shape of Winnie the Pooh, a rainbow, a bunny and a bear, should stop using them immediately.
It was discovered that the products released trace amounts of lead and formaldehyde higher than the maximum permitted, which could pose a health risk if ingested.
Product details
Primark Bunny Character Wooden Plate / Primark Bear Character Wooden Plate / Primark Rainbow Wooden Plate
Product identifiers: Kimball no. 8096001 / Kimball no. 8096002 / Kimball no. 7981401
Itsu has recalled its noodle soup with vegetable gyoza and greens due to a packaging error which has meant prawn gyozas have been placed in some packets.
The item can be found at several supermarkets including Sainsbury's, Asda and Waitrose.
This means the product contains a health risk to anyone with an allergy to crustaceans.
Affected customers should not eat it and instead return it for a refund.
Product details
Itsu Noodle Soup Veg Gyoza and Greens
Pack size: 230g
Use-by dates: all dates up to and including October 15, 2022
Allergen: crustaceans