Your food and fuel bills are likely to rise again due to Russian invasion

Food and fuel prices are likely to rise as the world could be entering a new Cold War, an economic expert warns.

In the hours following Russia's invasion into Ukraine, stock markets plummeted and the price of oil passed $100 a barrel.

Mich Tvede, Professor of Economics at the University of East Anglia, said that the full impact of the conflict will depend on the kind of sanctions that are imposed.

The economic expert said that "energy is the main thing" as Europe gets most of its gas and oil from Russia and the conflict will have a huge impact on European countries.

He said: "This is part of why we are seeing the stock markets falling. Stock markets always recover and always recover fast. The economic hit will last longer than the stock market falls."

Professor Tvede added: "It could have a long-term impact. Long running consequences for years to come.

"I feel that we are entering a new Cold War. We might be heading there."

The war in Ukraine is hitting fuel prices as Russia is the second biggest exporter of crude oil and the world's largest natural gas exporter.

Although the UK only gets 6pc of its crude oil and 5pc of its gas from Russia, sanctions imposed by the West could constrict supplies and drive up prices worldwide.

James Shipp, a partner at Lovewell Blake, a Norfolk-based chartered accountants and financial planners, said that one of the main impacts of the conflict is likely to be further pressure on inflation, especially through increased energy and food prices.

It will also impact the confidence in the markets, which could affect investment more generally.

He said: "Oil prices reacted quickly and could bounce back. Supplies of goods and energy could be much longer (to recover).

"There are possible implications for some time."

He added that although businesses do not want to increase prices, they are under a lot of different financial pressures including wage inflation, National Insurance rises and supplier costs increasing that prices are already being increased and "there is likely to be more to come".

Mr Shipp warned: "Inflation is on an upward spiral and may not burn itself out by the end of the year as originally hoped."

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, agreed that the conflict will "undoubtedly have an impact on both businesses and consumers."

He said: "We’d expect to see an increase in fuel prices similar to those which followed conflicts in the Middle East.

“Ukraine is a significant food exporter to Europe and the UK so some food prices may also be impacted.

“It is also likely to become harder for businesses who trade with both Ukraine and Russia with sanctions designed to degrade the Russian economy, although it is only a relatively small number of businesses in our region who have direct trade ties with either country.”

Rob Scott, director of Cabins Unlimited, which sells timber buildings for gardens including sheds and summerhouses, is one of the Norfolk-based businesses that could be impacted by the war.

"Russia is where the majority of our timber comes from," he said. "If there are restrictions on trade it could impact our supplies. It will have a knock on effect.

"We could end up with a situation we had last year where no timber is available and we saw a 300pc price increase."

He added that the main impact will be to the consumer and that buildings are £500 to £1,000 more expensive than two years ago.

Although falling stock markets will be a concern to investors, including pensioners who depend on investments for their income, Richard Ross from Chadwicks Ltd says people shouldn't panic.

He said: "In the short term markets will be very volatile. People will be concerned about their pensions and long term investments.

"But in the medium term, wars are, unfortunately, good for markets."

Mr Ross did, however, warn pensioners who depend on investments for their income, for example who have pension drawdown, should be very careful about how much they take and it was "important" for people to sit down and talk with their financial advisor.