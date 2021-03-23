Virus outbreak closes Pret a Manger in Norwich

Published: 12:20 PM March 23, 2021 Updated: 12:43 PM March 23, 2021

Pret A Manger in Norwich Haymarket has closed due to a virus outbreak - Credit: Archant

Pret a Manger in Norwich's Haymarket is closed due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

A spokesman for the cafe chain confirmed that the site will be closed for a period of time after staff were told to isolate.

A sign on the door simply says the site is temporarily closed.

The spokesman added: “We’ve temporarily closed our Norwich shop after a number of team members were asked to self-isolate.

"The safety of our customers and team members is our number one priority and we’ll be reopening our shop after a deep clean.”

Pret a Manger have not confirmed whether a member of staff has tested positive.

The news comes as the infection rate in Norfolk rose over the past seven days.

As of March 10 the infection rate was 33.7 cases per 100,000 people.

As of March 17 this was 35.6 cases - driven by a spike in Norwich which rose from 27.7 to 36.3 cases per 100,000 people.