Published: 7:00 AM February 23, 2021 Updated: 7:47 AM February 23, 2021

Premises are available to rent in Woburn Court, off Guildhall Hill. - Credit: Alexander & Co

Part of a large period building in Norwich's Guildhall Hill has come up for grabs after a beauty salon closed because of Covid.

The Lemon Tree beauty salon closed down last summer and its premises in Woburn Court, off Guildhall Hill, is now available.

Arnold Kaetz, owner of the Lemon Tree, which started in 1990, confirmed the closure, saying: "The Lemon Tree closed down at the beginning of July 2020.

"The lease ran out and with the Covid situation, we were not prepared to take out a new long term lease for the shop."

The entrance to the courtyard, down a passageway off Guildhall Hill, - Credit: Alexander & Co

The premises have just been listed for rental in the courtyard building alongside other businesses such as The Wine Cellar and the Moss Project hair salon.

The shop for rent, for a price on application, is described by agents Alexander & Co as a '"blank canvas with design aspects up for negotiation to support a local business in obtaining a long term location".