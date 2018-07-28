News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk travel agency staff pick up paint brushes to help community hub

Bethany Whymark

Published: 2:00 PM July 28, 2018
Premier Travel’s Norfolk branch managers gave the sensory room at Independence Matters a makeover. Picture: Premier Travel - Credit: Premier Travel

A group of travel agents from Norfolk have picked up their paintbrushes to decorate a sensory room for adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Jo Peacock, from Premier Travel in Dereham, Emma Davison, based at Premier Travel in Norwich's Bedford Street, Jamie Rogers, from the Reepham Road branch, and sales manager Steve Cox spent a day at Independence Matters' Dereham community hub to give its sensory room a makeover, supplying all the paint and labour.

It is the second project Premier Travel has completed for the organisation after staff at the travel agents sanded, repaired and painted seven outside doors at the Dereham community hub last year.

Jo Peacock, manager at Premier Travel's Dereham branch, said: 'Helping in the community is something we really enjoy, and we're proud to strengthen our relationship with Independence Matters and provide support for local people.'

