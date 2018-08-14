Would you buy Poundland’s new skincare range?
Poundland is launching its own £1 skincare range to help customers 'inject some everyday luxury' into their beauty routines.
The six-piece range is an attempt by the budget retailer to tap into the beauty market – expected to be worth £26.7bn by 2022.
Products will include micellar cleansing water, anti-ageing creams and collagen filler.
The group flagged research by Global Data that shows annual spend per head on skincare is set to rise by £73 to £487 over the next five years.
The retailer, owned by South Africa's Steinhoff, has been diversifying rapidly over the past few years.
To this end, Poundland is accelerating the rollout of Pep&Co fashion outlets within its stores as the firm ramps up competition with rival Primark.
The expansion drive is part of its aim to become a 'major high street fashion player'.
Holly Mobley, Poundland's head of glamour, said: 'Everyone wants to look good for less, and we spent a long time ironing out the wrinkles to develop a fantastic skincare range to fit all budgets.
'We set out to challenge expectations, we want customers to feel like they are buying a bit of luxury without breaking the bank and are confident £6 hits the mark for beauty addicts and skincare novices alike.'