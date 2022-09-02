Poultry boss warns of new 'price shock' due to CO2 crisis

A major poultry industry boss warned beleaguered food shoppers of another "price shock" due to a CO2 "crisis" which is costing his businesses an extra £1m a week.

Ranjit Singh Boparan is the owner of chicken producer 2 Sisters and turkey giant Bernard Matthews - whose East Anglian factories employ dozens of farms and hundreds of employees across Norfolk and Suffolk.

He says a key UK supplier has announced price hike of up to 20 times current levels for carbon dioxide (CO2), which is a vital component in the food industry - used in the slaughter of chickens, packaging to extend shelf-life, and in refrigeration systems.

Poultry industry boss Ranjit Singh Boparan has warned of another food "price shock" due to huge hikes in the cost of carbon dioxide (CO2) - Credit: PA

It comes after last week's news that CF Fertilisers was pausing production at its factory near Middlesbrough due to soaring energy prices, temporarily halting the production of its CO2 by-product.

Mr Boparan said the resulting price hike in the UK supply industry will ultimately compound food inflation for shoppers and his businesses will have no choice but to swallow the increases.

“This is a price shock just like we’ve seen with energy and all companies and households are feeling the pain right now," he said.

"What is very sad is that it’s the UK shopper who will ultimately pay the price and CO2 suppliers are, in effect, holding consumers hostage.”

According to 2 Sisters analysis, the UK uses about 2,000 tonnes of CO2 a day. With two UK manufacturing plants due for imminent shutdown, this accounts for 1,300 tonnes alone, it says, with the current import capacity from Europe only around 600 tonnes, resulting in a huge supply squeeze.

Mr Boparan added: “This is a very serious situation we are facing. Once again, UK food security is under threat and the shopper ultimately loses - we simply have no choice other than to pay to keep supply.

“When poultry cannot be processed, it means birds must be kept on farms where there is a potential implication for animal welfare. The overall effect is welfare is compromised, and there is a reduced supply.

"My businesses are resilient, and we will navigate our way through this current CO2 crisis in partnership with our customers and suppliers. But make no mistake - negotiation is not an option here with the suppliers.”

Mr Boparan has urged the government to take urgent action to regulate the CO2 market, "or at least consider price capping”.