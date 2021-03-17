Back to the roaring 20s: Party season on the cards post-pandemic

Published: 9:45 AM March 17, 2021

Will the end of lockdown spark a rush to the dancefloor? A scramble for the bar? A decade of debauchery? Eleanor Pringle and Angus Williams investigate

The Twenties are on-track to be among some of the best and worst years for business in Britain.



Historians could be forgiven for concluding the country has been here before – and indeed some experts are confident that fun and decadence will roar into view once lockdown is lifted.



From beer gardens to the dance floor, the night-time economy is expected to be buoyed when it finally reopens this summer.



And business owners and policy makers alike expect the partying to extend beyond one summer of frivolity – instead they believe the public’s pent-up hunger for fun will put their focus squarely back on the leisure sector for many years to come.



Paul Swinney, the director of policy and research at the Centre for Cities, said: “I expect it will be extremely busy. We can’t really make predictions, but what we can do is look at how the public reacted under similar circumstances previously.



“Back in the heady days of August we saw people absolutely flooding our leisure businesses – and that was when clubs couldn’t open. I suspect we will see similar levels again as we have the added benefit of the vaccine rollout this time around.”



According to the Centre’s data, night-time footfall in Norwich peaked in August, showing an index reading of 61 compared to pre-pandemic figures.



It spiked once again in December – between two lockdowns under a tier system – at an index reading of 41.



The story is similar in Ipswich, with revellers coming back even stronger in September with an index of 88 compared to pre-pandemic levels of around 110.



Mr Swinney added that it would be small and medium-sized towns and cities which would see party-goers returning first.



He added: “I don’t think it will just be a season of partying – I think it’ll continue like this for the rest of the decade.



“We’ve all been reading about this pent-up demand but I don’t think it will be for just one season. We know there is going to be a spike anyway – a lot of people have been earning and are now sitting on accidental savings with nowhere to spend it.



“They want to get back out there and enjoying themselves – but it goes further than that. I think this lockdown has showed people how much they value going out and socialising. I don’t think people will ever take the leisure sector for granted again and I can see it being busier for the rest of the decade.”



However, not all businesses will be there to cash in when they can reopen: “People will be going out to pubs and clubs but the question is ‘whose name will be over the door?’



“A lot of these businesses have been closed for a year. It’ll be great that people will want to go back but many businesses might not make it that far.”



Dom Creffield, owner of a nightclub and several bars in Bury St Edmunds, said: “People are gagging to come out. We’ve had constant questions about when we’re reopening or if we’re reopening.



“There are so many people who have turned 18 in lockdown and haven’t been able to go out. They will want to go out and experience the late-night economy.”



Mr Creffield added that while lockdown had been difficult for businesses like his, it had also been a good time to refit his nightclub.



“We’ll be starting afresh when we reopen the doors,” he said.



He was echoed by Danny Thurston, supervisor of The Castle in Norwich, who said: “I think people will go out more for years to come. Having pubs and clubs shut for most of the year, I think people will be looking forward to finally being able to go out and meet up with their friends.”

The Castle pub in Norwich has not yet reopened. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant





He added that postponed Christmas and New Years events would only add to this.



And Frances Chisholm, who runs The Wildman and Ten Bells – also in Norwich – alongside boyfriend Pete Harvey, said that although she expects an extremely busy summer she will not be taking bookings.



She said: “We’ll be opening the Ten Bells on April 12 and The Wildman on May 17 – as the Ten Bells has some outdoor seating.

Landlords Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are preparing to reopen The Wildman in Norwich after a major refurbishment. Picture: Lauren De Boise. - Credit: Archant





“We’ve invested a lot into the Ten Bells to get it ready for reopening – redoing the bar, putting outdoor heating in the courtyard – but we don’t want people to feel as though they have to book and then be out by a certain time.



“That relaxed feel of being able to enjoy a drink without watching the clock is so important so we decided to do walk-ins only.”



However Steve Lomas, managing director of Deben Inns, a chain of pubs based in and around Woodbridge, believes the industry will not see a decade-long boom: “I’m quite optimistic. I’m just not convinced that we’re all going to thrive for the next 10 years, just because people have been locked up for 12 months.”



Instead, he believes the staycation industry could see the most noticeable boom.



He added: “Last year we saw a huge uplift in our takings from local-ish holidaymakers.



“I certainly think in the short term we will see that again, but it all depends on when the cheap flights open up again.”