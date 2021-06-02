Published: 2:49 PM June 2, 2021

Louise Jarrett is set to open her first store in Dereham after success with her Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company. - Credit: Louise Jarrett

After seven years of home-working, a popular cupcakes and candy business is opening a shop in the centre of Dereham, with a grand opening weekend planned.

Louise Jarrett, owner of the Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company, has seen her business grow rapidly over the past year of lockdowns.

Adapting quickly by offering collection and free local delivery of afternoon teas, tray bakes, mixed cake selection boxes and giant sweet boxes from her home meant Ms Jarrett enjoyed her “busiest year yet”.

Louise Jarrett has been running her business from home since 2014, but in her new shop she has the space for a slushy machine. - Credit: Breckland District Council

The shop, to be located at 15 Norwich Street, will host its grand opening from noon on Friday, June 4, when chairman of Breckland Council, Roy Brame, will officially cut the ribbon.

The special opening weekend will continue until 5pm, and then Saturday, June 5, 11am - 4pm, and Sunday, June 6, 11am - 3pm, with a stilt walker handing out leaflets.

You may also want to watch:

Free taster samples of some of the products, and balloons for children, will also be given out.

The Cupcake and Candy Company shop at 15 Norwich Street. Owner Louise Jarrett said she had covered the windows with newspaper to maintain a surprise around the shop's interior. - Credit: Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company

Looking forward to Friday, Ms Jarrett said: “We’re going to have a fully-stocked shop, with as many bakes as we can humanly make!”

“I can definitely do more with this space than I can do from home, though I am still baking from home and then feeding it to the shop… I’ll now be able to have a Mr Whippy machine and a slushy machine.”

“I’ve got a good customer base from the years I’ve been working from home. I’m quite lucky on that side… and all the feedback I’ve had through social media has been really positive.”

She added: “I think it will be really good for the town. We have Greggs and Flour Bean, but this is bringing something different to what they’re doing.”

Councillor Paul Claussen encouraged businesses to apply to the council for support. - Credit: Archant

Paul Claussen, Executive Member for Economic Development and Growth at Breckland Council, said: “Success stories for local businesses like Louise’s are exactly what we as a council like to hear – now more than ever.

He added: “If you have a new or growing business, get in touch with us and see what we can do to help.”

Ms Jarrett said the council had been “amazing” in advising her on what grants she could apply for.

Breckland businesses can contact the council’s regeneration team by visiting: www.breckland.gov.uk/businesssupport