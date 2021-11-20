News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

'It is crazy' - Norfolk wax melt company gets stocked at The Range and Roys

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:15 AM November 20, 2021
Hollie Ikins set up Poppys Norfolk in January, selling wax melts, candles and other gifts, and it has proved a huge success. 

Hollie Ikins started Poppys Norfolk in January this year and it is now stocked at major retailers including The Range and Roys. - Credit: Poppys Norfolk

The owner of a Norfolk-based wax melt and fragrance business is on fire after getting her products stocked at major retailers.

Hollie Ikins, 32, started online business Poppys Norfolk from a studio in her garden in Dereham in January this year and it is named after her five-year-old daughter.

Hollie Ikins first started making wax melts with daughter Poppy during the first lockdown. 

Hollie Ikins first started making wax melts with daughter Poppy during the first lockdown. - Credit: Poppys Norfolk

During the first lockdown they made wax melts together as a hobby, which they gave to friends and family and proved popular.

Despite being less than a year old, Poppys Norfolk has had tens of thousands of online orders and it is now stocked in major retailers.

This includes Highways Garden Centre in Framingham Pigot, Roys of Wroxham, Dereham, North Walsham and Beccles and the online shop on The Range. 

Poppys Norfolk products stocked at Highways Garden Centre. 

Poppys Norfolk products stocked at Highways Garden Centre. - Credit: Poppys Norfolk

Mrs Ikins said: "I drove to Birmingham to meet the senior buyer at Roys and brought a box of pink goodies and they loved the products." 

She also has pop-ups at Jarrold on the weeks commencing December 6 and December 20.

Poppys Norfolk products at Roys of Dereham. 

Poppys Norfolk products at Roys of Dereham. - Credit: Poppys Norfolk

Poppys Norfolk has also been approved as a retailer in John Lewis, with plans for a pop-up next year, and it will also have a stall at Dunelm in Norwich on December 18.

Most Read

  1. 1 House prices in Norfolk increase by up to 70pc in some areas
  2. 2 Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express
  3. 3 Single storey extension branded 'flagrant abuse of planning system'
  1. 4 Experienced diver died after bolting to surface of lake
  2. 5 Multiple crashes causing road closures in Norfolk
  3. 6 'Bright and beautiful' mum Emma given fitting send-off
  4. 7 Norwich curry house shortlisted for best restaurant at British Curry Awards
  5. 8 New £470k ring road crossing upgrade gets go-ahead - despite concerns
  6. 9 Former local football manager opens shake shop in Norwich
  7. 10 Teenager admits manslaughter over fatal stabbing in Norfolk drugs war

Available to buy is wax melts, floor fragrance, room sprays, candles and reed diffusers. 

Before the pandemic, Mrs Ikins owned a beauty salon and training school in Norwich, moving to a bigger premises in February 2020.

Poppys Norfolk owner Hollie Ikins (left) has now been able to employ a member of staff, who is Jodi Grubb (right).

Hollie Ikins with full-time member of staff Jodi Grubb, who used to work in her salon. - Credit: Poppys Norfolk

But with the country plunged into lockdown in March, she endured months of uncertainty and decided to give the keys back in October last year.

She moved the salon to a converted portacabin on the forecourt of her husband Simon's garage in Costessey, where some of the self-employed therapists from the old salon work. 

Speaking about Poppys Norfolk's success, Mrs Ikins added: "It is crazy and I don't have any words, I was in such a bad position with Covid so to get where we are is insane and the support from local people has been amazing."

Mrs Ikins has two members of staff, who both worked in her salon, and two more that help with events, with the next one the Hockwold Christmas Fayre on December 5. 

Order at poppysnorfolk.com and follow on Instagram @poppysnorfolk

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds has revealed her battle with bowel cancer

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Will Perera with his partner Sophie Moore and their three children

Obituary

Tribute paid to father-of-three who died near his home aged 36

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Forest School teacher Michaela Darford, with her daugther Aeryn

Mum's three-year battle with trust over daughter's forest attendance

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The hall, which is used by Norwich City Council, is another one of the Norwich 12

Norwich City Council

£130,000 owed to council by coffee shop and fashion chain is written off

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon