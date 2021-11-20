'It is crazy' - Norfolk wax melt company gets stocked at The Range and Roys

Hollie Ikins started Poppys Norfolk in January this year and it is now stocked at major retailers including The Range and Roys. - Credit: Poppys Norfolk

The owner of a Norfolk-based wax melt and fragrance business is on fire after getting her products stocked at major retailers.

Hollie Ikins, 32, started online business Poppys Norfolk from a studio in her garden in Dereham in January this year and it is named after her five-year-old daughter.

Hollie Ikins first started making wax melts with daughter Poppy during the first lockdown. - Credit: Poppys Norfolk

During the first lockdown they made wax melts together as a hobby, which they gave to friends and family and proved popular.

Despite being less than a year old, Poppys Norfolk has had tens of thousands of online orders and it is now stocked in major retailers.

This includes Highways Garden Centre in Framingham Pigot, Roys of Wroxham, Dereham, North Walsham and Beccles and the online shop on The Range.

Poppys Norfolk products stocked at Highways Garden Centre. - Credit: Poppys Norfolk

Mrs Ikins said: "I drove to Birmingham to meet the senior buyer at Roys and brought a box of pink goodies and they loved the products."

She also has pop-ups at Jarrold on the weeks commencing December 6 and December 20.

Poppys Norfolk products at Roys of Dereham. - Credit: Poppys Norfolk

Poppys Norfolk has also been approved as a retailer in John Lewis, with plans for a pop-up next year, and it will also have a stall at Dunelm in Norwich on December 18.

Available to buy is wax melts, floor fragrance, room sprays, candles and reed diffusers.

Before the pandemic, Mrs Ikins owned a beauty salon and training school in Norwich, moving to a bigger premises in February 2020.

Hollie Ikins with full-time member of staff Jodi Grubb, who used to work in her salon. - Credit: Poppys Norfolk

But with the country plunged into lockdown in March, she endured months of uncertainty and decided to give the keys back in October last year.

She moved the salon to a converted portacabin on the forecourt of her husband Simon's garage in Costessey, where some of the self-employed therapists from the old salon work.

Speaking about Poppys Norfolk's success, Mrs Ikins added: "It is crazy and I don't have any words, I was in such a bad position with Covid so to get where we are is insane and the support from local people has been amazing."

Mrs Ikins has two members of staff, who both worked in her salon, and two more that help with events, with the next one the Hockwold Christmas Fayre on December 5.

Order at poppysnorfolk.com and follow on Instagram @poppysnorfolk