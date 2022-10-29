'It is mind-blowing' - Norfolk woman supplying Katie Price's fragrance line

Poppys Norfolk, which consists of Hollie Ikins and Jodi Grubb (L-R), is now making a fragrance line for Katie Price. - Credit: Poppys Norfolk

What began as a hobby has now turned into a thriving business for a Dereham woman, with thousands of orders and even celebrity clients.

Hollie Ikins, 33, started Poppys Norfolk from a studio in her garden in January 2021 after she started making wax melts with her daughter Poppy, six, during the first lockdown.

Before the pandemic, Mrs Ikins owned a beauty salon in Norwich, moving into a bigger premises in February 2020.

But after never-ending restrictions and the success of Poppys Norfolk she has since given the salon keys back.

Fast forward to October 2022 and she now has 16,000 followers on Instagram, 25,000 on Tik Tok and has sent out thousands of orders both to individuals and wholesale as far as Australia.

She is also stocked in all the major Roys stores in Norfolk and Suffolk and online at Jarrold and The Range.

Mrs Ikins said: "I think everything happens for a reason and I really love going to work now - if I'm in the house bored I go and make a new design.

"We have also built a second studio in the garden as we needed extra space."

As well as wax melts she offers candles, carpet fresheners, room sprays, reed diffusers, hand wash, lip balm and much more, with an advent calendar now available to pre-order for Christmas.

All the products are made by her and full-time employee Jodi Grubb.

Celebrity wholesale orders have also helped boost her business and since February, Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry has stocked her wax melts for her online business.

She is now also supplying Scented By Katie Price with wax melts, room sprays, carpet fresheners and body lotions.

Mrs Ikins added: "I had followed Katie for a while and she sent me a message in September and asked if I did wholesale as she was interested in my items.

"We sent out the first lot and she loved it and we have just sent out the second order.

"It is mind-blowing that I am working with Chloe Ferry and Katie Price and in the future I would love to work with fashion retailers like Missguided and Boohoo."