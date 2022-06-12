News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Business 'raises spirits' through random acts of kindness gifts

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:36 AM June 12, 2022
Poppy's Norfolk deliver "random acts of kindness" gifts to people of Dereham

Hollie Ikins (R), owner of Poppys Norfolk, alongside colleague Jodi Grubb (L), before they delivered random acts of kindness to the people of Dereham - Credit: Hollie Ikins

A Norfolk business has brought tears to people's eyes after leaving gifts as a random act of kindness across its hometown.

Poppys Norfolk, which produces wax melts, went around Dereham on Friday, June 10, leaving a card with a wax melt inside on car windscreens.

The team have since received messages of thanks, with many saying the gift had "made their day" and "raised their spirits".

A bundle of wax melt gifts that were left on people's car windscreens at 30-minute car parks in Dereham

A bundle of wax melt gifts that were left on people's car windscreens at 30-minute car parks in Dereham - Credit: Hollie Ikins

Owner Hollie Ikins said: "We genuinely didn't realise how many people it would touch.

"We had lots of messages from people saying it had made their day and raised their spirits. 

"Some people even said they started crying.

"Reading everyone's messages made it totally worth it and we will definitely do it again.

"We even put one on a police car - I was worried we'd get into trouble."

Mrs Ikins started the online business in January 2021 and has since grown in success and now has her products stocked at major retailers in the county. 



