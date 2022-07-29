Parents and children flocking to pop-up Start-Rite shoe shop

Choosing school shoes can be boring for children, but this summer families can combine it with a trip to the farm.

A pop-up Start-Rite shoe shop has opened at Wroxham Barns and it is open throughout the summer holidays.

Start-Rite is a Norfolk-based company which was started 230 years ago.

It stocks shoes in sizes up to an adult 11, with a measuring and fitting service too.

Inside the pop-up Start-Rite shoe shop at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Alongside school shoes, there are sandals, wellies and a JoJo Maman Bébé collection.

Ben Marshall, manager at Wroxham Barns, said: "We’ve been astonished and so pleased with the response and how busy the store is.

"The team have had to draft in more shoes to keep up with demand."

There is free parking and entry to the shops and cafés at Wroxham Barns, with paid entry into the Junior Farm, Fun Park and new Field of Fun, which includes a maize maze.