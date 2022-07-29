News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Parents and children flocking to pop-up Start-Rite shoe shop

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:54 AM July 29, 2022
The pop-up Start-Rite shoe shop at Wroxham Barns. 

The pop-up Start-Rite shoe shop at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Choosing school shoes can be boring for children, but this summer families can combine it with a trip to the farm.

A pop-up Start-Rite shoe shop has opened at Wroxham Barns and it is open throughout the summer holidays. 

Start-Rite is a Norfolk-based company which was started 230 years ago.

It stocks shoes in sizes up to an adult 11, with a measuring and fitting service too.

Inside the pop-up Start-Rite shoe shop at Wroxham Barns.

Inside the pop-up Start-Rite shoe shop at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Alongside school shoes, there are sandals, wellies and a JoJo Maman Bébé collection.

Ben Marshall, manager at Wroxham Barns, said: "We’ve been astonished and so pleased with the response and how busy the store is.

"The team have had to draft in more shoes to keep up with demand."

There is free parking and entry to the shops and cafés at Wroxham Barns, with paid entry into the Junior Farm, Fun Park and new Field of Fun, which includes a maize maze. 

Wroxham News

Don't Miss

Gargle Hill in Thorpe St Andrew

Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Downham Market

Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Norfolk town

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_cleancampsite_latitude_jul22

Latitude Festival

Latitude campsite left spotless after hosting 40,000 revellers

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon