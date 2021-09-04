Plumstead Road in Norwich offers 'something unique' for local shoppers

Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM September 4, 2021

A thriving parade packed with independent businesses in Norwich is proving that customers love to shop local if they’re offered something different.

There isn’t much you can’t buy in one busy road of stores in Norwich which is attracting shoppers from across the country.



Whether it’s a tasty pastry, a house, a holiday, first aid supplies, a particular OO or N gauge railway model, hedgehog food, hardware supplies or a pair of reading glasses for £1 – Plumstead Road’s unique collection of shops can help.



And it makes for a great community where people love to shop, say the shopkeepers.



“You can get everything you need on one road. We do work together. We like to be competitive, and we are doing something different, buying better and standing out,” says Marcus Joyce, owner of one of the oldest businesses in Plumstead Road, Richardsons Hardware – known locally as Hardware, Heels and Keys.



He’s known the shop since he was a child, visiting it with his grandfather, and longed to own it.



He bought it two years ago and has continued to expand its services and stock. It sells a huge variety of goods from nails, screws and other hardware to decorating tools, pressure washers, garden items, cleaning products, buckets and pet food.



Key cutting, including security keys, and a talented cobbler, mending everything from children’s sandals to well worn boots, add to the service.



The pound shop is loved too, says Marcus, with its reading glasses, toys, beauty products and essentials.



Nearby, Anne Martin, who runs Great Eastern Model Railways with her sister Helen Arnold and brother Rob Hockey, says shoppers love browsing the Plumstead Road parade.



“There is such a good variety of shops. We are a specialist shop and we are a destination shop. People come from all over the county and the country to see us. Often one person will come in here and their partner will have a good browse up Plumstead Road,” she says.



“It is a great community here. People support one another and we look after our customers,” Anne adds.



Marcus agrees: “Shops here offer something different, something unique, good value and excellent service,” he says.

