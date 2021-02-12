Company signs major supermarket deal for eco fertiliser

Published: 3:52 PM February 12, 2021

The team behind PlantGrow have got their product into Waitrose - Credit: PlantGrow

PlantGrow, a family firm based in Attleborough, has made the UK’s first fertiliser to be produced entirely with renewable energy.

The liquid fertiliser is made from plants and aims to tackle a global peat shortage while being less harmful to soil and wildlife.

It will be on sale in 220 Waitrose stores from the end of February, increasing to 260 stores after Easter.

Steve Suggitt, managing director of PlantGrow, said: “We’re thrilled to have the weight of one of the UK’s leading retailers behind us to help PlantGrow reach further afield.

“We see Waitrose not only for its name but its beliefs in a more eco-friendly and sustainable future, and this product will help many of its customers maintain their gardens in a greener and more sustainable manner.”

The company was founded by Steve, his wife Sarah and brother Daniel in 2016 and aims to provide a greener alternative to current gardening solutions.

All of its products avoid chemicals, peat and pesticides, which can pose a risk to wildlife and the productivity of soil.

Daniel Suggitt, general manager at PlantGrow, said that the company hopes that the deal with Waitrose will help people be more sustainable in their gardening.

He said: “For us the aim is to give gardeners the option, as when they see the results they are hooked.

“We want to spread the message and give gardeners the opportunity to buy something which is good for the soil and good for the environment, that’s our goal at the moment.

“We’re not in it to make loads of money, we want to give gardeners the option to buy naturally. Waitrose have helped throw things wide open.

Rachel Simmonds, assistant buyer at Waitrose, added: “As a nation, we are becoming increasingly thoughtful about the impact our choices have on the planet.

“We know that our customers are the same and we expect PlantGrow will be a big hit with them and anyone looking to treat their garden with a more sustainable solution.”