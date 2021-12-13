Waste site operating without permission ordered to pay up

The planning inspector has ordered Skippy Industries Ltd, owner Benjamin Lemmon, to pay up after operating a waste site without permission - Credit: Google Street View

The director of a waste disposal company caught operating without planning permission has been ordered to stop using the site and to pay costs.

Norfolk County Council had accused Skippy Industries Ltd, which is owned by Benjamin Lemmon, of using land at Garage Lane, Setchey, for the storage, handling, processing and transfer of waste, without the necessary permission.

Officials had demanded he stop the activities there and remove material from the site.

However, Mr Lemmon appealed against the decision to the Planning Inspectorate - a government body which oversees disputes.

In his ruling, the planning inspector, K R Saward, has sided with the council. He said: “I consider it imperative that the breach of planning control is remedied without unnecessary delay in order to address the harm arising from it.

“Those effects on the landscape in visual terms and upon the amenity of others using the wider site are so serious that it heightens the need for compliance with the notice in a timely manner.”

The planning inspector noted Mr Lemmon does have permission for a site adjacent to the land for an existing skip hire and waste transfer business, and accepted he was only a tenant of part of the site.

Mr Lemmon told the inspector he needed longer than the 56 days the council had given him to remove the waste from the site.

While NCC did not object, it pointed out he only needed to move the waste 25 metres to be back in a permitted area, and Mr Saward said Mr Lemmon had had plenty of notice from when the council had issued their original demand.

The planning inspector accepted that Mr Lemmon had instructed his agent to prepare a planning application for the site but had been hit by the pandemic and "personal circumstances".

He said: "The pandemic contributed to delays and difficulties on-site, including staffing levels and a severe lack of destination sites able to accept waste from his site. Whilst I am sympathetic to those circumstances, they do not fully account for what is clearly a long-standing enforcement situation.

“There is no pending planning application or any certainty that permission would be forthcoming.”

Mr Saward also instructed Mr Lemmon to pay council costs for the appeal process. NCC will now write to Mr Lemmon setting out the costs.

NCC and Mr Lemmon were contacted for comment.