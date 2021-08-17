Hospitality bosses: 'End of pingdemic will not solve staff crisis'

Published: 5:30 AM August 17, 2021

Isolation for those who have been double-jabbed has come to an end this week - but hospitality bosses say the end of the 'pingdemic' is not enough to solve their staffing crisis.

The changes which came into effect on August 16 were "helpful news", said Nick Attfield, director of properties at Southwold-based brewery Adnams.

"It just takes the stress off watching our phone go ping," he said. "It reduces the impact on our business because we have been quite heavily hit over the last couple of months."

But Philip Turner, chief executive of the Chestnut Group, which has pubs and hotels across East Anglia including The Globe Inn at Wells, said the government needs to cut the sector some slack if it's to redress labour woes.

He explained: "Anything to help create and maintain a consistent team is welcome, however our staff across our portfolio tend to be younger so they haven't yet had their second jab.

"What we're seeing in the industry is that a structural shortage of staff - so firstly we need to encourage people coming into the industry that this is a career and not just an in-between job, as well as restoring confidence that the industry is open and stable.

"I'd also lobby government to look at VAT and business rates cuts. A lot of companies have used the funds that would usually go towards those fixed costs to increase wages to encourage more people into the sector.

"So when VAT and business rates resume I can see a lot of companies struggling to keep up."

Hannah Springham is one of the co-owners of Farmyard in Norwich and the Dial House at Reepham: "It's obviously great news that we don't have to close the restaurant if one of the team get pinged - it was potentially the most difficult part of the whole pandemic.

"Essentially the staff shortage is about more than money. We need to offer our employees more money to entice them in, and if the government could help subsidise training that would be great. Keeping VAT and business rates low would also be a massive help because it also means we can pay staff more."

