OPINION: Pig farms snubbed by 'half-baked' environmental policy

Opinion

Paul Smith - Credit: Archant / Paul Smith

Defra’s half-baked Environmental Land Management (ELM) proposals reflect a lack of understanding of UK farming and the longstanding contribution that Norfolk pig-keeping systems have made to the enrichment of crop-growing soils and animal welfare.

The proposals have been sufficient to disrupt the ecstasy of my retirement slumber having served a joyous life sentence in the pig industry.

Early warning signs about ELM emerged in autumn when the National Audit Office (NAO) published a report on the management and delivery of the ELM schemes.

While the report acknowledged Defra's significant progress since the NAO’s last report in 2019, it also raised questions about the objectives of the schemes, long-term planning and the deliverability of the first tier in the programme – the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI).

This month the Public Accounts Committee also sounded a ‘wake-up call’ to the government citing that lack of detail was behind farmers' concerns about ELM.

Perhaps Defra should look to Denmark, which has produced an impressive "Roadmap" about how best to tackle the sustainability issues of the future.

Over 300 university departments and research establishments contributed to this plan, which is a paragon of joined-up thinking.

Meanwhile, in October 2021 Defra launched a pilot project for selected farms for its scheme due to start in April 2022. Uptake has been sluggish.

The main benefits to pig farmers will be via the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, funding an annual visit from a vet or vet led team with a focus on porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRS).

The existing sustainability contribution of our pig industry and its future enhancement have been overlooked.

Defra must take another look at the ELM proposals, understand and recognise the contribution that straw-based pig keeping and slurry offers to soil amelioration, animal welfare, long term sustainability and self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile the urgent need for action regarding the dire circumstances of the whole of the UK pig industry must also be addressed.

Right now environmental enhancement is an unaffordable luxury. As the NFU puts it: “You can’t be green if you’re in the red.”