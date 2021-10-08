Desperate pig farmers demand action on worker visas to avoid mass cull

Published: 8:18 AM October 8, 2021

Rob Mutimer of Swannington Farm to Fork, near Reepham, is chairman of the National Pig Association - Credit: Denise Bradley

Pig farmers are pleading with the government to remove a "ridiculously small" immigration obstacle which could help avoid the mass cull of thousands of animals.

The ongoing workforce crisis in meat processing factories has left an estimated backlog of 120,000 animals on farms - many in Norfolk and Suffolk, which is home to 20pc of the nation's pig herd.

Norfolk farmer Rob Mutimer is also chairman of the National Pig Association (NPA), which has been calling for temporary visas for butchers - similar to those already offered to poultry workers and HGV drivers - to fill critical supply chain vacancies previously filled by Eastern European workers before Brexit.

But he said while butchers met the wages criteria to be classed as skilled workers under the UK's new points-based immigration system, many do not have the English qualifications required.

Meanwhile, pig farmers are leaving the industry and Mr Mutimer said some are "getting close" to considering emergency culls of their animals unless urgent government action is taken.

"We are desperately disappointed with the government showing absolutely no empathy for our situation, especially when we are asking for something that does not break their conventions on immigration policy," he said.

"These butchers are highly skilled and highly paid - well above £26,000 - but there are still so many barriers put in front of us.

"The big barrier is they want an English test similar to an AS-level. The average butcher anywhere in the world won't have an AS-level in English. Are we really classifying these people as not skilled enough because they cannot write a poetry book?

"Until we get that barrier moved, we cannot start the industry moving forward. It seems a ridiculously small thing to be asking for."

While there have been reports of emergency pig culls on farms elsewhere in the country, Mr Mutimer said there was no "concrete evidence" of it happening in East Anglia yet.

"But there are a lot of people considering it," he said. "I don't think we are in danger of a mass cull in the next week or two, but people need something positive to work towards.

"People feel completely trapped, hopeless and helpless. This is something they never thought they would have to face. You don't get up in the morning as a farmer to shoot your livestock and have them taken away to be rendered. But some are getting close."

A government spokesperson said: “We understand the challenges that the pig industry has faced in recent months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, labour shortages, accessing CO2 supplies, and reduction in exports to the Chinese market.

“We are keeping the market situation under close review and working closely with the sector during this time."