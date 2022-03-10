News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Marketing agency wins region's business growth award

Derin Clark

Published: 4:18 PM March 10, 2022
Amy Bendall, managing director, and Kate Bowden Smith, founder of Pier Marketing at the award ceremony

The East of England winner of the High-Growth Business of the Year has been revealed as PR and marketing agency Pier Marketing, which will now compete with winners across the UK at the national finals in May. 

The Ipswich-based agency received the accolade at the Federation of Small Business (FSB) Awards ceremony that took place at Newmarket Racecourse. 

Over the last two years the firm, which was set-up in 2008, has achieved strong growth, gaining 23 new clients and increasing its revenue by 116pc. Part of its success has been due to winning business within its two specialist divisions of food and beverages and renewable energy. 

Commenting on the win, Amy Bendall, managing director at Pier Marketing, said that it was "very rewarding" to be recognised outside the marketing industry. 

She added: "We are hugely passionate about food and renewables, both two booming sectors particularly in our region. We are now laser-focused on continued growth in these sectors and there is an exciting future ahead."

