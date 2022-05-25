Norfolk garden centre wins 27th gold medal at Chelsea Flower Show

Ian Limmer, centre, Peter Beales Roses nursery manager, and some of the team celebrating winning the President's Award for the best exhibit at the Chelsea Flower Show; with three new roses launched at the show. From left, Vaughn limmer, head gardener; Mat Nicholas, production assistant; Neal Trotter, plant assist; and Luke Holmes, merchandiser and buyer. - Credit: Denise Bradley

When Peter Beales Roses won its first gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show, the Berlin Wall was still standing, Tim Berners-Lee was just drawing up plans for the World Wide Web, and the Queen had been on the throne for a mere 37 years.

Now, more than three decades later, the internationally acclaimed Norfolk garden centre has just been awarded its 27th gold medal.

Some of the team at Peter Beales Roses with the President Award - Credit: Peter Beales Roses

The company has also received the President's Award for the best exhibit in the floral marquee at the 2022 show, which is running in London this week.

The firm, based in Attleborough, is one of the UK's leading rose breeders and has been exhibiting at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show since 1971. It received its first gold medal in 1989.

The founder, Peter Beales, opened his first nursery in Swardeston in 1968 and went on to save many rose breeds from extinction.

He was recognised by the RHS as owning the most comprehensive collection of wild species roses in Britain.

Peter Beales pictured in 2002 with 'Compassion' at his rose gardens at Attleborough. - Credit: EDP © 2002

He served as president of the Royal National Rose Society and was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Garden Media Guild for his writing on and devotion to the world of roses. In 2005, he was made an MBE.

He died aged 76 in 2013.

His passion continues to live on in the Peter Beales Roses team, who claimed their 27th RHS gold medal this week.

Luke Holmes, Peter Beales Roses merchandiser and buyer, with the new Peter Beales rose 'Loyal Companion', launched at the Chelsea Flower Show, which was named by Mia Osborne at the nursery. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The firm's exhibit included old fashioned and contemporary roses in a garden scene.

It took the team seven days to erect more than 900 pots of roses for the whole stand, with two van loads of roses delivered daily for it.

Our exhibit at the #RHSChelseaFlowerShow features multiple arches, gazebos, & pyramid obelisks expertly created by @ClassicGardenE. We have worked with Classic Garden Elements for many years & we would like to say a big thank you again for their support.#RHSChelsea #roses #rose pic.twitter.com/f2W2yrzxy4 — Peter Beales Roses (@PeterBealesRose) May 25, 2022

A team from Redwood Stone also built corner pieces and the central cloister tower.

The Peter Beales Roses display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show included old fashioned and contemporary roses set in a garden scene - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Peter Beales Roses won a gold medal and the President's Award at RHS Chelsea Flower Show - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Ian Limmer, nursery manager, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be awarded with a gold medal, but then to be presented with the prestigious RHS President’s Award as well is the absolute icing on the cake.

"This year has been a challenging year for the show team with the weather being a huge factor, so I’m so pleased that their hard work and perseverance has been recognised with such an accolade."

Ian Limmer with the President Award - Credit: Peter Beales Roses

Martin and Shirlie Kemp at the Peter Beales Roses display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

The London Road centre introduced three roses at the show - Oxford Physic Rose, Rachel's Joy and Loyal Companion.

A spokesman said: "It is always important to carry on Peter's lifetime of work and to the best ability that you can.

"Peter looking down, would have been so proud of the team and deservedly so.

"We are positive that he would have loved the new roses launched this year too."

Tina Limmer, Peter Beales Roses rosarian, with the new Peter Beales rose 'Rachel's Joy', in memory of former director Rachel Flood, which was launched at the Chelsea Flower Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley



