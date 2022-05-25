Norfolk garden centre wins 27th gold medal at Chelsea Flower Show
- Credit: Denise Bradley
When Peter Beales Roses won its first gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show, the Berlin Wall was still standing, Tim Berners-Lee was just drawing up plans for the World Wide Web, and the Queen had been on the throne for a mere 37 years.
Now, more than three decades later, the internationally acclaimed Norfolk garden centre has just been awarded its 27th gold medal.
The company has also received the President's Award for the best exhibit in the floral marquee at the 2022 show, which is running in London this week.
The firm, based in Attleborough, is one of the UK's leading rose breeders and has been exhibiting at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show since 1971. It received its first gold medal in 1989.
The founder, Peter Beales, opened his first nursery in Swardeston in 1968 and went on to save many rose breeds from extinction.
He was recognised by the RHS as owning the most comprehensive collection of wild species roses in Britain.
He served as president of the Royal National Rose Society and was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Garden Media Guild for his writing on and devotion to the world of roses. In 2005, he was made an MBE.
His passion continues to live on in the Peter Beales Roses team, who claimed their 27th RHS gold medal this week.
The firm's exhibit included old fashioned and contemporary roses in a garden scene.
It took the team seven days to erect more than 900 pots of roses for the whole stand, with two van loads of roses delivered daily for it.
A team from Redwood Stone also built corner pieces and the central cloister tower.
Ian Limmer, nursery manager, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be awarded with a gold medal, but then to be presented with the prestigious RHS President’s Award as well is the absolute icing on the cake.
"This year has been a challenging year for the show team with the weather being a huge factor, so I’m so pleased that their hard work and perseverance has been recognised with such an accolade."
The London Road centre introduced three roses at the show - Oxford Physic Rose, Rachel's Joy and Loyal Companion.
A spokesman said: "It is always important to carry on Peter's lifetime of work and to the best ability that you can.
"Peter looking down, would have been so proud of the team and deservedly so.
"We are positive that he would have loved the new roses launched this year too."