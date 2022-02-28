Family-run pet and equine store offers doggie deli at new site

Leeders Animal Supplies has moved to Wymondham. It is owned by Paul and Emma Leeder. - Credit: Emma Leeder

A doggie deli and biscuit bar have been making tails wag at the new location of a family-run pet and equine store.

Leeders Animal Supplies has relocated to its new and much larger home in Philip Ford Way in Wymondham.

The business was first set up by Paul and Emma Leader in 2010 after Mr Leeder decided to leave his family firm, Basil L Leeder & Sons, which had been operating in Norfolk for more than 100 years.

The store was previously located in Swardeston but last year the couple decided it was finally time to expand.

Mrs Leeder said: “My husband has always been in the animal feed industry, Leeders Mill was well known in Long Stratton and had been in his family for years. Then, in 2010, my husband and I saw the shop was up for sale and we decided to go it alone.

The biscuit bar at Leeders Animal Supplies in Wymondham. - Credit: Emma Leeder

"That was scary I must admit. But our customers knew the Leeder name quite well so that helped and we just built it up slowly and worked very hard.

“Our old store was fairly tiny and we outgrew it quite quickly, but very much so in the last couple of years.

“We needed a bigger premises and Wymondham fitted the bill. It was perfect because it wasn’t too far away and we found a unit where we could have everything under one roof.”

Leeders Animal Supplies offers a "one-stop shop" for horse riding and equine care needs. - Credit: Emma Leeder

The business offers everything for pets including food, bedding and accessories, and bulk feed for poultry.

But Mrs Leeder, from Forncett St Peter, said the store is best known as being a “one-stop shop” for equine care and horse riding.

The 49-year-old added: “It’s strange. We always dreamt that we would be able to find a bigger premises and now we are here it’s a bit surreal but lovely.

Leeders Animal Supplies has moved to Wymondham. - Credit: Emma Leeder

“I don’t quite believe it some days. We are very pleased and we are seeing lot of new and old faces.

“The store has been so well received in Wymondham and the feedback has been really positive.”

Leeders also sells its own home-grown hay from its family farm as well as offering equine rug washing and staff are fully trained to dispense of animal medications.