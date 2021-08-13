Ask the Expert: Will making a pension contribution bonus be tax free?

Published: 9:21 AM August 13, 2021

This week our reader wants to know how they can pay their essential staff a thank you bonus without it being heavily taxed.

Reader question:

I run a small company with a team of just six of us. Each member of the team is essential to our profitability, although only two of us are directors.

We’ve had a bumper year despite COVID and I’d like to make one-off pension contributions into everyone’s funds in our workplace scheme that are much larger than the compulsory contributions as a way of thanking everyone for their hard work in such difficult times.

I’d rather do this than give bonuses that will be taxed, but will the contributions count as employee benefits for tax purposes?

Lisa Tuck of Smith & Pinching responds:

A company can make contributions into an employee’s pension scheme without it being counted as an employee benefit, so the contribution won’t be counted as income for the employee for tax purposes.

However, the total of both employee and employer contributions for the tax year must not exceed the employee’s annual allowance for pension contributions or a tax charge will be levied on the excess.

The standard annual allowance is currently £40,000. It’s important to bear in mind that some high earners may have a reduced tapered annual allowance, depending on their qualifying earnings.

In addition, if an employee has taken more than just their tax-free cash from their pension, they may be subject to a reduced allowance known as the “Money Purchase Annual Allowance” which currently stands at £4,000. I would recommend that you check what allowances are available to you with a financial adviser or accountant.

Corporation Tax relief on these employer contributions is not automatic and it is up to your local inspector of taxes whether the relief is granted. For Corporation Tax relief to be given, it needs to be deducted as an expense and should be included in your profit and loss account.

The contributions will be deductible as an expense provided that they are incurred “wholly and exclusively” for the purposes of your trade or profession.

HMRC’s view is that contributions to a registered pension scheme will normally be allowed and it would be “relatively rare” for a pension contribution not to be for the purpose of the employer’s trade. It would be worth discussing this with your accountant.

Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice. They assume the 2021/22 tax year and may be subject to change. The value of your investment can fall as well as rise and is not guaranteed.